31,5" UHD 4K Nano IPS Black scherm met automatische zelfkalibratie
Belangrijkste specs
-
Maat (Inch)
31.5
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Maat (cm)
80.0051
VERBINDING
-
Ingebouwde KVM
JA
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
JA(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Alleen Audio)
-
USB Downstream Port
JA(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
JA(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek
JA
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
HW Calibration
Zelf Calibratie
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
JA (IPS Black)
-
Auto Input Switch
JA
-
HDR Effect
JA
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
AUDIO
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Speaker
5W x 2
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 213 x 507
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.5 x 626.6 x 239.3
-
Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.5 x 449.3 x 58.1
-
Gewicht in doos [kg]
10.8
-
Gewicht met Stand [kg]
7
-
Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]
5.15
INFO
-
Product naam
UHD
-
Jaar
2022
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
162W
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
Minder dan 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSOIRES
-
Display Port
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
Overige (Accessoires)
Zelf Kalibratie Sensor
-
USB A to B
JA
-
USB-C
JA
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
STANDAARD
-
RoHS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
