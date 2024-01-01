About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42,5-inch 4K UHD IPS-monitor
43UN700P_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

Een dealer zoeken

42,5-inch 4K UHD IPS-monitor

43UN700P_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
43UN700P-B

42,5-inch 4K UHD IPS-monitor

(0)
43UN700P-B
Monitor

Tweaker awards 23/24

Monitor

Voor het 3e jaar op rij

Krijg 3 Jaar Garantie!

MNT-43UN700P-01-1-LG-UHD-4K-D

Enorm groot 4K scherm

Enorm groot 4K scherm

De LG 43UN700P maakt professionele en optimale prestaties mogelijk met een verbeterde beeldkwaliteit op een enorm 42,5 inch scherm.

MNT-43UN700P-02-Office-Intro-D1

Meer ruimte om samen te werken1

Meer ruimte om samen te werken

Het grote formaat met brede kijkhoeken stelt in staat om comfortabel samen te werken met collega's voor een betere werkefficiëntie.

Ideale connectiviteit nu ook georganiseerd1

Ideale connectiviteit nu ook georganiseerd

Met USB Type-C™ kan er met één enkele kabel data worden overbrengen en tot 60W opgeladen. Doormiddek van de docking functie kunnen een groot aantal apparaten via de monitor worden verbonden met een laptop.

MNT-43UN700P-05-Gaming-Intro-D1

Een enorm groot scherm voor maximaal plezier1

Een enorm groot scherm voor maximaal plezier

Het 42,5-inch scherm met zijn hoge resolutie en HDR-ondersteuning zorgt voor een overweldigende en realistische spelervaring. Bovendien zorgen de 10W stereoluidsprekers met Rich Bass voor een extreem goed geluid.
Reageer sneller op tegenstanders1
Dynamic Action Sync

Reageer sneller op tegenstanders

Minimaliseer invoervertraging met Dynamic Action Sync zodat je bij games elk moment in real time kunt vatten.
Eerst in het donker aanvallen1
Black Stabilizer

Eerst in het donker aanvallen

Gamers kunnen sluipschutters die zich in de donkerste omgevingen verstoppen ontwijken en snel ontsnappen aan situaties wanneer het licht explodeert.
Ontworpen met vele mogelijkheden1

Ontworpen met vele mogelijkheden

Deze monitor biedt ondersteuning voor 4PBP en PIP wat ervoor zorgt dat de invoer van meerdere apparaten tegelijk kan worden weergegeven. Dit creeert een nieuwe multi tasking ervaring. De OnScreen software die dit allemaal aanstuurt zorgt ervoor dat alle functies van deze monitor simpel kunnen worden ingesteld.

*Om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden, gaat u naar LG.com.

Compatibel met diverse apparaten1

Compatibel met diverse apparaten

De 43UN700P biedt een uitgebreide interface, ondersteunt USB Type-C™ en verschillende connectiviteitsopties*, waarmee tot vier verschillende multimedia-apparaten tegelijkertijd kunnen worden aangesloten. Zo kan er een eigen multiplex worden geconfigureerd.

*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 en USB 3.0 x 2.

MNT-43UN700P-11-MediaCreation-Intro-D1

Creatieve werksfeer1

Creatieve werksfeer

De 43UN700P is een uitstekende oplossing voor iedereen die alle creatieve inhoud op één groot scherm wil beheren. Het stelt in staat om de verschillende creatie-software tegelijkertijd actief te gebruiken.

MNT-43UN700P-12-2-1-MediaCreation-Usage-D1

MNT-43UN700P-12-2-2-MediaCreation-Usage-D1

MNT-43UN700P-12-2-3-MediaCreation-Usage-D1

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    42.5

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Reactie Tijd

    8ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    42.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Reactie Tijd

    8ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Maat (cm)

    107.9

VERBINDING

  • HDMI

    JA(4ea)

  • DisplayPort

    JA(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    JA(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Alleen Audio)

  • USB Downstream Port

    JA(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data overdracht)

    JA

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Kleur gekalibreerd in Fabriek

    JA

  • PIP

    JA

  • PBP

    2PBP/4PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • Rich Bass

    JA

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    1065 x 658 x 285

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    967 x 647.6 x 275

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    967 x 575.2 x 70.6

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    21.5

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    17.5

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    13.8

INFO

  • Product naam

    UHD

  • Jaar

    2020

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSOIRES

  • Display Port

    JA

  • HDMI

    JA

  • Afstandbediening

    JA

  • USB-C

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • RoHS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 