About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS-monitor met AMD FreeSync™
29WP500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Ondersteuning

Bron

Een dealer zoeken

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS-monitor met AMD FreeSync™

29WP500_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
29WP500-B

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS-monitor met AMD FreeSync™

(0)
vooraanzicht

EHA Awards

EHA Awards

Okt 2021

winnaar Beste Monitor
29" UltraWide™ Full HD-display

Uw home office naar het volgende niveau

UltraWide™ Full HD-resolutie (2560x1080) biedt 33% meer schermruimte in de breedte dan het FHD-beeldscherm (1920x1080), wat een beeldverhouding van 21:9 oplevert.

21:9 Full HD-scherm biedt 33% meer schermruimte dan een standaard 16:9 Full HD (1920x1080).

Meer beeld met een 21:9 UltraWide-monitor vergeleken met een 16:9-monitor met een online klas op het scherm.

Online klaslokaal met breed beeld

Bekijk schoolboeken, lezingen, gesprekken en zoekopdrachten in een enkel beeld en maak van het grote scherm uw favoriete online klaslokaal.

Tabellen en slides naast elkaar op een 21:9 UltraWide-monitor. Een normaal 16:9-scherm kan dit niet kan weergeven vanwege onvoldoende ruimte.

Bekijk tabellen en applicaties naast elkaar

Bekijk tabellen en slides in één enkel beeld zonder dat u voortdurend vensters hoeft te wisselen.

HDR met specifieke niveaus van kleur en helderheid, in vergelijking met SDR met dramatische kleuren van de inhoud
HDR10

Gedetailleerd contrast

De HDR-technologie wordt nu toegepast op verschillende applicaties. Deze monitor is compatibel met de industrienorm HDR10 high dynamic range, gebaseerd op het sRGB 99% kleurengamma. De monitor ondersteunt specifieke kleur- en helderheidsniveaus waarmee de gebruiker kan genieten van een geweldige kleurweergave.

*De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

IPS met sRGB 99% (Typ.) : Ware kleuren en breedbeeld
IPS met sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Ware kleuren en breedbeeld

LG IPS-monitor geeft een onberispelijke kleurnauwkeurigheid weer. Met een brede kijkhoek heeft het IPS-scherm een dekking van 99% van het sRGB-kleurenspectrum.

*De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitorinstelling ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Controle met een paar klikken

U kunt de werkruimte aanpassen door het scherm te splitsen of de basisopties van de monitor aan te passen met slechts een paar muisklikken.

*Ga naar LG.com om de nieuwste OnScreen Control te downloaden.
*De productafbeeldingen en OnScreen Control in de video zijn alleen ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het echte product en de werkelijke OnScreen Control.

Helder gamingbeeld met naadloze, vloeiende bewegingen wanneer AMD FreeSync™ aan staat, terwijl het scherm happert en verveegt wanneer AMD FreeSync™ uit staat.
AMD FreeSync™

Soepele en snelle beweging

Met de AMD FreeSync™ technologie kunnen gamers naadloze, vloeiende bewegingen in hoge-resolutie en snelle games ervaren. Het vermindert virtueel haperingen en vertragingen van het scherm.

*De beelden worden gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functie te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Vergelijking van de modus 'UIT' (linker foto) en AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventioneel
  • DAS

Reageer sneller op tegenstanders

Verminder de invoervertraging met Dynamic Action Sync, zodat gamers elk moment in realtime kunnen beleven.

*Het conventionele model wordt niet ondersteund in de Dynamic Action Sync (DAS)-functie.
*De bovenstaande beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

  • UIT
  • AAN

Eerst in het donker aanvallen

Black Stabilizer helpt gamers om te voorkomen dat sluipschutters zich op de donkerste plekken verstoppen en om snel te ontsnappen aan explosieve situaties.

*Bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functie te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

  • UIT
  • AAN

Beter richten

Het richtpunt van het dradenkruis is in het centrum vastgezet om de nauwkeurigheid te verbeteren.

*Bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functie te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

Verbeterd visueel comfort
Leesmodus

Minder blauw, meer visueel comfort

De leesmodus reduceert het blauwe licht om de vermoeidheid van de ogen te verminderen. De monitor creëert een kleurtemperatuur die vergelijkbaar is met die van papier en biedt het een optimale conditie om te lezen.

*De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.

Tekst weergegeven op de monitor met verminderde flikkering in vergelijking met de conventionele modus
Flicker Safe

Ontspannen voor de ogen

Flicker Safe vermindert onzichtbaar flikkeren op het scherm en biedt een comfortabele werkomgeving voor de ogen.

*De beelden zijn gesimuleerd om het begrip van de functies te verbeteren. Het kan afwijken van het werkelijke gebruik.
*Het cijfer is berekend op basis van een schatting van LG's interne tests met model 29WP500 in november 2020. Het cijfer kan variëren in reële gebruiksomstandigheden.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maat (Inch)

    29

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

Alle specificaties

DISPLAY

  • Maat (Inch)

    29

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Reactie Tijd

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolutie

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Maat (cm)

    73

VERBINDING

  • HDMI

    JA(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Alleen Audio)

KENMERKEN

  • HDR 10

    JA

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    JA

  • Smart Energy Saving

    JA

  • Flicker Safe

    JA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    JA

  • Zwart stabilizatie

    JA

  • Crosshair

    JA

  • Reader Mode

    JA

  • Super Resolution+

    JA

  • Auto Input Switch

    JA

  • HDR Effect

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmeting van Doos(W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 413 x 159

  • Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 405.0 x 223.8

  • Afmeting zonder Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

  • Gewicht in doos [kg]

    6.6

  • Gewicht met Stand [kg]

    4.5

  • Gewicht zonder Stand [kg]

    4

INFO

  • Product naam

    UltraWide

  • Jaar

    2021

STROOM

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    16W

  • Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)

    Minder dan 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Minder dan 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSOIRES

  • HDMI

    JA

SW APPLICATIE

  • Dual Controller

    JA

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    JA

STANDAARD

  • RoHS

    JA

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Ga voor meer technische documentatie en bronnen naar het LG B2B Partnerportaal.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 