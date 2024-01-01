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LG-watertanks bestaan uit boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik (DHW) en buffertanks, die zijn ontworpen voor naadloos gebruik met Lucht naar water warmtepompen. Ze bieden een geïntegreerde warmwateroplossing die efficiënte verwarming en een betrouwbare warmwatervoorziening ondersteunt.