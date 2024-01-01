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Watertanks

LG-watertanks bestaan uit boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik (DHW) en buffertanks, die zijn ontworpen voor naadloos gebruik met Lucht naar water warmtepompen. Ze bieden een geïntegreerde warmwateroplossing die efficiënte verwarming en een betrouwbare warmwatervoorziening ondersteunt.

Een LG-watertank is netjes geïnstalleerd in een zonovergoten interieur, waardoor een strakke, minimalistische sfeer ontstaat.

Een LG-watertank is netjes geïnstalleerd in een zonovergoten interieur, waardoor een strakke, minimalistische sfeer ontstaat.

Belangrijkste functies Productlijn Veelgestelde vragen

LG-geïntegreerde warmwateroplossing met THERMA V

LG biedt een uitgebreid verwarmings- en warmwaterpakket met THERMA V-warmtepompen, roestvrijstalen boilers en watertanks. Het assortiment omvat boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik (DHW) en buffervaten, die het door het lucht naar water warmtepompsysteem geproduceerde warme water opslaan en leveren. Er zijn drie soorten boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik: standaard, met dubbele spoel en een gecombineerd model met een geïntegreerde buffer. Buffervaten stabiliseren de waterstroom en temperatuur voor constante prestaties. Samen vormen deze producten een geïntegreerde oplossing die het comfort, de duurzaamheid en de efficiëntie verbetert.

Een uitsnede van een woning toont THERMA V en een aangesloten watertank, die de verwarming en de warmwaterstroom door het hele huis illustreren.

Stabiele en consistente warmwaterprestaties

LG-boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik (DHW) en buffervaten zorgen voor een constante toevoer van warm water dankzij grote spoelen die een efficiënte verwarming ondersteunen. Water kan worden opgeslagen bij 75 °C, met een capaciteit tot 300 liter. Hun prestaties worden mogelijk gemaakt door warmtewisselaars met spoel en een groot oppervlak, een oppervlakte van maar liefst 3,1 m² in het 300-liter model, die zorgen voor een snellere verwarming en een verbeterde algehele efficiëntie van het systeem.

Een THERMA V-buitenunit en watertank zijn geïnstalleerd in een garage en zorgen voor efficiënte verwarming en warm water.

Betrouwbare waterhygiëne met duurzaam roestvrij staal

Hygiëne in de warmwatervoorziening

AISI 444 roestvrij staal is een hoogwaardig materiaal met verbeterde corrosiebestendigheid. Dit helpt bij het handhaven van de waterhygiëne omdat de binnenkant van de tank schoon en veilig blijft. Het gebruik van verwarmingsbuizen van speciale legeringen, zoals SS Incoloy 825 of titanium, minimaliseert kalkaanslag en minerale afzettingen nog verder, waardoor een langdurige hygiënische werking kan worden gewaarborgd. Bovendien verwarmt het systeem het water periodiek tot hoge temperaturen om hygiënische omstandigheden in de tank te ondersteunen en het risico op schadelijke bacteriën, zoals legionella, te minimaliseren.

Duurzaamheid en betrouwbaarheid

De tank is gemaakt van roestvrij staal en vakkundig geproduceerd in Noorwegen volgens strenge Scandinavische kwaliteitsnormen. Hij biedt een superieure corrosiebestendigheid en duurzaamheid in vergelijking met traditioneel geëmailleerd staal, waardoor hij een langere levensduur heeft. LG-tanks zijn ook voorzien van een ingebouwde thermostaat die de watertemperatuur nauwkeurig regelt, waardoor oververhitting wordt voorkomen en een betrouwbare, consistente werking wordt gewaarborgd.

Flexibiliteit en comfort

LG-boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik en buffervaten zijn gemaakt van roestvrij staal, wat voordelen biedt bij de installatie en het onderhoud. Ze zijn meer dan 40% lichter dan traditionele geëmailleerde stalen modellen, waardoor ze eenvoudig kunnen worden gehanteerd en geïnstalleerd. Het roestvrijstalen ontwerp zorgt ook voor een langere levensduur van het product en vermindert de noodzaak om regelmatig opofferingsanodes te vervangen, waardoor er minder onderhoud nodig is en de betrouwbaarheid langdurig behouden kan blijven.

Er wordt een volledig assortiment LG-watertanks weergegeven, zodat gebruikers het juiste model voor hun ruimte en behoeften kunnen kiezen.

Er wordt een volledig assortiment LG-watertanks weergegeven, zodat gebruikers het juiste model voor hun ruimte en behoeften kunnen kiezen.

Ontdek het productassortiment

Vind het LG-model voor boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik en buffervat dat het best bij uw ruimte en behoeften past.

Ontdek het productassortiment Neem contact met ons op

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Wat is een boiler voor huishoudelijk gebruik en een buffervat?

A.

Boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik (DHW) en buffervaten kunnen worden aangesloten op lucht naar water warmtepompen om warm water op te slaan en betrouwbaar te leveren. Ze ontvangen verwarmd water van de warmtepomp, houden het op een stabiele hoge temperatuur en laten het naar de gebruiker stromen. Voordat u het product selecteert en installeert, moet u rekening houden met factoren zoals corrosiebestendigheid, hygiëne, waterkwaliteit, efficiënte warmwateropslag en andere essentiële factoren.

 

LG biedt hoogwaardige, duurzame boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik en buffervaten, evenals een assortiment lucht naar water warmtepompen, zoals R290 Monobloc, Split, Hydrosplit en Monobloc, voor een complete verwarmingsoplossing.

Q.

Waarom zou u een boiler voor huishoudelijk gebruik en een buffervat installeren?

A.

Het belangrijkste voordeel van het installeren van een boiler voor huishoudelijk gebruik (DHW) en een buffervat is dat ze warm water kunnen opslaan en op een stabiele temperatuur kunnen behouden, voordat het kan worden gebruikt wanneer dat nodig is. Een boiler voor huishoudelijk gebruik is vooral handig tijdens piekperiodes, omdat deze voorverwarmd water kan leveren om tekorten te voorkomen. Een buffervat houdt ook de watertemperatuur stabiel, waardoor het hele systeem kan zorgen voor constante verwarming.

 

Bovendien verbeteren beiden de efficiëntie van lucht naar water warmtepompen. Zonder vat koelt warm water snel af en moet het opnieuw worden opgewarmd wanneer dat wordt gevraagd, waardoor de warmtepomp en compressor vaak aan en uit gaan (korte cycli). Dit vermindert de efficiëntie en kan de levensduur van onderdelen korter maken. Door een vat te integreren, wordt kortcyclisch gebruik geminimaliseerd, neemt de efficiëntie van het systeem toe en wordt de betrouwbaarheid op lange termijn beter.

Q.

Is het water in de boiler voor huishoudelijk gebruik en het buffervat schoon?

A.

Ja. De tanks van LG zijn ontworpen om water schoon en hygiënisch te houden. Ze gebruiken AISI 444 roestvrij staal, dat een sterke corrosiebestendigheid heeft en roest voorkomt. Bovendien helpen verwarmingsbuizen van speciale legeringen, zoals SS Incoloy 825, om minerale afzettingen door hard water tot een minimum te beperken.

 

De tanks verwarmen het water ook periodiek tot hoge temperaturen om schadelijke bacteriën zoals legionella te helpen verminderen, waardoor een veilige en betrouwbare toevoer van schoon warm water kan worden gegarandeerd.

Q.

Welke capaciteit kunnen boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik en buffervaten opslaan?

A.

De opslagcapaciteit verschilt per product. De boilers voor huishoudelijk gebruik van LG zijn verkrijgbaar in drie maten – 200 liter, 250 liter en 300 liter – en in vijf verschillende modellen. Buffervaten zijn verkrijgbaar in twee capaciteiten: 60 liter en 100 liter, met twee modelopties. Afhankelijk van de beschikbare ruimte en het verwachte warmwaterverbruik kunt u de capaciteit kiezen die het best bij uw installatiebehoeften past.

Banner 'Neem contact op met LG Business' met een knop 'Neem contact met ons op' voor productoffertes en vragen.

Banner 'Neem contact op met LG Business' met een knop 'Neem contact met ons op' voor productoffertes en vragen.

Neem contact op met LG Business

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LG weet dat de meerwaarde van consumentenelektronica zit in het plezier dat u eraan beleeft. Daarom is het research van LG Electronics erop gericht om technologie te ontwikkelen die uw comfort vergroot en uw entertainment verbetert. Maar wij weten ook dat u uw geld zinvol wilt uitgeven en het milieu een warm hart toedraagt. Daarom streven wij er continu naar om onze producten nog energiezuiniger en efficiënter te maken.Ontdek op deze site van LG Benelux hoe wij uw entertainment naar een nieuwe dimensie tillen met TV's en Home entertainment, hoe u met onze Mobiele telefoons zo connected bent zoals u dat wilt en hoe wij uw levensmiddelen verser en uw was schoner houden met onze geavanceerde Huishoudelijke Producten. Voor kantoor en thuis heeft LG een indrukwekkende reeks monitoren en andere Computer Producten. Ontdek hoe LG-elektronica uw leven kan verbeteren.

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