Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
*Actie geldt alleen voor geselecteerde modellen LG koelkast en wasmachine

*Actie geldt alleen voor geselecteerde modellen LG koelkast en wasmachine

De nieuwe manier van smart living!Shop LG-apparaten en ontvang € 50 korting op de Homey Pro

*Actie geldt alleen voor geselecteerde modellen LG koelkast en wasmachine

De nieuwe manier van smart living!Shop LG-apparaten en ontvang € 50 korting op de Homey Pro Ontdek meer
Afbeelding van een leuke keuken met kruiden
Afbeelding van een leuke keuken met kruiden

Homey & LG AI : 

 

De nieuwe manier van Smart Living

 

Volg een moeder en haar zoon in hun dagelijkse leven in hun smart home, zelf gemaakt met Homey Pro en LG AI-apparaten.

 

 

speciale aanbieding

~

Ontdek onze LG-apparaten en krijg 50 euro korting op de Homey Pro bij aankoop van geselecteerde LG producten.

       

       

      Met Homey kun je eenvoudig je slimme huis automatiseren.

       

      Je ontvangt een melding zodra je kinderen bijna thuis zijn.

      Bij aankomst zorgt Homey dat de muziek begint te spelen, de lichten aangaan en de deur automatisch ontgrendelt.

      Welkom thuis!

      De voordeur gaat open en de moeder krijgt een melding: "Luca is zojuist thuisgekomen." -Jasper Foppele
      De voordeur gaat open en de moeder krijgt een melding: "Luca is zojuist thuisgekomen." -Jasper Foppele

      Stel de automatisering in (flow)

       

      De deur is ontgrendeld en Daan is thuisgekomen

       

       

      Beheer de verlichting en nog veel meer

       

      Met Homey automatiseer je eenvoudig je huis met Flows. Zo regel je verlichting, muziek en airconditioning volledig automatisch – zelfs wanneer de kinderen alleen thuis zijn. Alles schakelt in en uit zoals jij het hebt ingesteld.

      Een kind dat vrolijk met een huisdier speelt in de woonkamer Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Voordeur ontgrendeld, 15.00-16.00 uur, helderheid 20%, airconditioning aan, Spotify-afspeellijst speelt af
      Een kind dat vrolijk met een huisdier speelt in de woonkamer Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Voordeur ontgrendeld, 15.00-16.00 uur, helderheid 20%, airconditioning aan, Spotify-afspeellijst speelt af

      Stel de automatisering in (Flow)

       

       

      Wanneer...

      De deur is geopend

      ---

       

      Deurkijker is not clear to me. As it is a bout a flow, it is about what happens, and not so much the thing recording the event. So in UK versions, I would take out "Door looker" as well.

      -Jasper Foppele

       

       

      Verander de studeerkamer in een slimme kamer

       

      Je kind stapt de studeerkamer binnen en de verlichting past zich direct aan voor de beste leeromgeving. Je kunt dit allemaal in realtime zien in de Homey-app.

      Een kind studeert aan een bureau in zijn of haar kamer. Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Sensoralarm studeerkamer actief, beweging gedetecteerd in de studeerkamer, 16.00-18.00 uur, helderheid 60%, airconditioning aan.
      Een kind studeert aan een bureau in zijn of haar kamer. Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Sensoralarm studeerkamer actief, beweging gedetecteerd in de studeerkamer, 16.00-18.00 uur, helderheid 60%, airconditioning aan.

      Stel de automatisering in (Flow)

       

       

      Wanneer…

      Motion sensor Het contact alarm is ingeschakeld

       

      En...

      presensce: Luca is in de studeerkamer

      Datum & Tijd 16.00-18.00 uur

       

      Dan...

      Philips Hue GU10 — Studeerkamer

      Stel de helderheid in op 60%

      Gordijncontroller

      Sluit het gordijn

       

       

      Houd je eten vers

       

      Verbind je Homey met een slimme koelkast van LG. Je ontvangt een melding wanneer de deur open blijft staan, zodat je eten vers blijft en je energie bespaart. Laat Homey de melding ook afspelen via een slimme luidspreker.

      Afbeelding van een kind dat de koelkast opent en een drankje pakt. Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Koelkast geopend — stuur een melding wanneer de koelkast wordt geopend.
      Afbeelding van een kind dat de koelkast opent en een drankje pakt. Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Koelkast geopend — stuur een melding wanneer de koelkast wordt geopend.

      Stel de automatisering in (Flow)

       

       

      Wanneer..

      Koelkast De deur is open

       

      Dan..

      Pushmelding

      De koelkastdeur is open

       

       

      Slim wassen

       

      Doe de was van je gezin in de LG AI wasmachine. Deze weegt automatisch de lading en vertelt je hoe lang de volledige wascyclus duurt.

      Een afbeelding van een moeder die de was in de wasmachine doet Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Wasgoed klaar, stuur meldingsbericht
      Een afbeelding van een moeder die de was in de wasmachine doet Automatiseringsinstellingenscherm: Wasgoed klaar, stuur meldingsbericht

      Stel de automatisering in (Flow)

       

       

      Wanneer..

      Wasmachine De cyclus is voltooid

       

      Dan..

      Pushmelding 

      De was is klaar

       

       

      Homey maakt je huis sllim

       

      Homey Pro verbindt alles – van LG AI-apparaten tot je favoriete IoT-gadgets. Zo beheer je je hele huis slimmer en gemakkelijker via de Homey-app.

      Een afbeelding van de Homey-hub die via de app met verschillende apparaten is verbonden
      Een afbeelding van de Homey-hub die via de app met verschillende apparaten is verbonden

       

       

      €50 discount on Homey pro 

       

      Zo werkt het:

      1. Selecteer de deelnemende apparaten en voeg ze toe aan je winkelwagen.

      2. Rond je aankoop af.

      3. Je ontvangt per e-mail een bevestiging met:

       

      * Een promotiecode voor € 50 korting op Homey Pro

       

      * Een uitleg voor het gebruik van deze code

      Gebruik de code op de Homey website (homey.app) om je korting te claimen.

       

      Let op: Deze actie is alleen geldig voor consumenten die een van de geselecteerde apparaten kopen.

      -Jasper Foppele

      Actieproducten

      * Homey kan worden bediend vanaf je telefoon/tablet/desktop

      * De automatiseringsinstellingen van Homey zijn voorbeelden en kunnen afwijken van die van jou.

      * Bron afbeelding: Homey website, Getty Images

      *De bovenstaande afbeelding is gemaakt om consumenten te helpen begrijpen.

      *Alle ThinQ-ondersteunde apparaten zijn compatibel met Homey

      *Homey Pro is een product van Athom B.V. Voor bepaalde functies zijn mogelijk compatibele LG-apparaten vereist. LG Electronics is niet verantwoordelijk voor de prestaties of ondersteuning van Homey Pro. Raadpleeg Athom voor compatibiliteit en klantenservice

      Betalen met in3
      Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
      Shoppen en betalen met in3:
      • Stap 1
        Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
      • Stap 2
        Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
      • Stap 3
        Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
      Zo werkt het

      Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
      je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

      Over in3

      LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
      Lees meer

      FAQ

      Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
      Lees meer

       