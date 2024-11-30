Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LABS

Life's Good wanneer een experimenteel idee waardevolle nieuwe manieren van leven ontsluit.

brid.zzz is een slimme oplossing voor slaapzorg door real-time hersengolfmeting

Developed by LG Electronics’ latest technology, accumulated sleep pattern data measured with brid.zzz’s real time brain wave sensor provides an optimized personal sleep care solution by app for a better quality of sleep.

1. Real-time brain wave measurement
Sleep stage is analyzed in real-time by ear tips with sensors that detect and measure brain wave in real-time.

2. Dynamic binaural beat
Dynamic binaural beat entrains to a broader range of brain wave frequencies to induce even deeper sleep in contrast to static binaural beat which entrains brain waves to a fixed frequency.
brid.zzz offers both dynamic and static binaural beat in the app.

3. Personalized sleep care
Real-time adjustments are made by giving different types of stimuli to cater to each user’s sleep status.

Geniet thuis van het ultieme fietsleven met Excicle.

excicle delivers the full experience of both ‘studio cycling’ and ‘outdoor cycling’ with the freewheel motor switchable mode.

1. Both virtual cycling and studio cycling available with a single bike
Indoor exercise bike with a freewheel motor switchable mode and offers ‘studio classes’ and ‘virtual cycling’ sessions.

2. A wide-ranging selection of in-app contents customizable to personal preferences
50-100 training programs available choose from “studio cylcling classes”, “virtual rides”, “scenery rides” to suit personal preferences.
(3 studio cylcling classes and 11 scenery rides will be available at CES 2023.)

3. A simple, modern design to blend in with home interior
As an at-home fitness equipment, excicle has been designed to complement modern living environments.

pluspot is een draadloos laadstation
voor micromobiliteit + app

pluspot is een gecombineerde dienst van een app en een draadloos oplaadstation voor micro-mobiliteiten als oplossing voor de dockless-apparaten die de straten van steden over de hele wereld onoverzichtelijk maken.

Pluspot helpt gebruikers niet alleen om micromobiliteitapparaten gemakkelijk te lokaliseren en veilig op te laden, maar fungeert ook als station voor het organiseren van apparaten zonder dock.
Bovendien kan elke gebruiker die deelneemt aan dergelijke 'e-scooter plogging', punten verdienen die gelijk zijn aan contant geld bij gemakswinkels en cafés.

Vanuit het perspectief van micromobiliteitsbedrijven heeft een draadloos laadstation dat eenvoudig oplaadt door te parkeren, exploitanten geholpen om de operationele problemen zoals het opladen en verplaatsen van apparaten te overwinnen.

pluspot is de volgende ESG-stap van LG Electronics en is een oplossing voor elk mobiliteitsnetwerk.

Monster Shoe Club :
LG Electonics provides
phygital customer experience

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) is a shoe PFP(Profile Picture) NFT project introduced with LG Electronics' new products, LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare. It provides a seamless experience of collecting and managing real and virtual shoes.
The 5,500 animated Monshoecl was created by Generative Art. The story of Monshoecl ranges from shoes made from scrap metal pieces to shoes with future energy. With the launch of the product in South Korea in 2023, ThinQ Shoelife service allows you to collect and manage actual shoes and Monshoecl together. In addition, we are planning two new and unique customer experiences. There will be an AR service where you can virtually try on NFT shoes. Also, in Zepeto, avatars can walk around in the metaverse wearing Monshoecl.
Join LG Electronics as a Monshoecl NFT Holder, and join our journey to the home of the future!

Hover gym, het begin van het echte persoonlijke trainingsleven

Hovergym is een efficiënte 'slimme thuistrainingsoplossing' die mogelijk wordt gemaakt door de krachtige dubbele DD-motor van LG Electronics, haptische controle en slimme technologieën te combineren.

Krachtige motortechnologie verhoogt of verlaagt gewichtsbelastingen soepel tot het gewenste gewicht van de gebruiker.

De app biedt een-op-een persoonlijke training, inclusief houdingscorrectie en trainingsmotivaties.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 