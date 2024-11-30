We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slanke externe DVD-rewriter Super-Multi drive met USB2.0.
Alle specificaties
PRODUCT TYPE
-
SUPERMULTI DVD-REWRITER extern
Ja
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type interface
USB
-
Compatibiliteit met besturingssystemen
Windows 2000 Professional,Windows XP,Windows Vista
-
SecureDisc-compatibel
Ja
-
LightScribe-compatibel
Nee
AANDRIJVING
-
Intern/extern
External
-
Mac-compatibel
Nee
-
Ondersteuning van Blu-Ray™
Nee
LEESSNELHEID
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
24x/24x/24x max.
-
CD-DA (DAE)
24x max.
SCHRIJFSNELHEID
-
DVD-R
2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAV
-
DVD-R DL
2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD-RW
1x, 2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x, 5x
-
DVD+R
2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAV
-
DVD+R DL
2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD+RW
2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x ZCLV (8x Speed disc: 3.3x CLV, 8x ZCLV)
-
CD-R
10x CLV, 16x, 24x ZCLV
AFMETINGEN
-
Gewicht (g)
380g
