Altijd Zuinig | Multi Air-Flow | Total No Frost | 10 jaar garantie op de linear compressor | Water- en ijsdispenser
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
Side-By-Side
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
333
-
Inhoud totaal koelgedeelte(liter)
346
-
Inhoud totaal vriesgedeelte(liter)
162
-
Linear Compressor
ja
-
Total No Frost
Ja
-
Multi airflow
Ja
-
No plumbing
ja
-
Afmetingen BxDxH (mm)
894x731x1753
-
Geluidsnivea (dB)
40
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Kleur
Platinum silver
-
Handgreep
Vista type
-
Display
LED 88 Touch
-
Kinderslot
ja
-
Express vriezen
Ja
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
Ja
-
Home Bar
Nee
-
0 graden zone
Nee
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Verlichting
40W
-
Bioshield antibacteriële dichting
Nee
-
Vacuum Fresh
Nee
-
Moist balance crisper
Ja
-
Digitale sensoren
6
-
Accessoires
Eier-rek
-
Blikken rek
nee
-
Alarm openstaande deur
Ja
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Aantal plateau's
3
-
Aantal deurcompartimenten
4
-
V Fresh
Nee
-
Groentelade
2
-
0 Graden zone
Nee
-
Vita Light
Nee
-
Uitneembaar Flessenrek
Nee
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Vrieslades
2
-
Extra IJslade
Ja
-
Twist ijsmaker
Nee
-
Locatie ijsmachine
Nee
EXTRA GARANTIE
-
10 jaar garantie op de linear compressor
Ja, naast standaard 2 jaar fabrieksgarantie
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
-
