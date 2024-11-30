We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Knock. Knock. Keep it cool! | InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ | Amerikaanse koelkast | Multi-Door | Total No Frost | Inverter Linear Compressor | Extra koel- en vriesruimte
Knock. Knock. Keep it cool! | InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ | Amerikaanse koelkast | Multi-Door | Total No Frost | Inverter Linear Compressor | Extra koel- en vriesruimte
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
ONDERSCHEIDENDE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Instaview Door-in-Door
√
-
Door Cooling
√
-
Door-in-Door
√
-
Total No Frost
√
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
√
-
Water aansluiting
√ (Verbinding nodig)
-
SpacePlus™
√
-
Opbergruimte Snacks / Kaas
x
-
Pure N Fresh
√
-
Fresh Balancer
x
BELANGRIJKSTE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energie klasse
A+
-
Inhoud (bruto/netto, L)
705/571
-
Afmetingen product (W x H x D, mm)
912 x 1797 x 759
-
Geluidsniveau
40
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
√
-
Kleur
Matte Black
-
Metal Fresh
x
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Totale bruto inhoud (L)
705
-
Totale netto inhoud (L)
571
-
Bruto inhoud koelkast (L)
404
-
Bruto inhoud vriezer (L)
301
-
Netto inhoud koelkast (L)
371
-
Netto inhoud vriezer (L)
200
-
Netto gewicht (kg)
155
-
Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
167
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het scharnier, mm)
1790
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het frame, mm)
1797
-
Netto diepte (zonder deur, mm)
631
-
Netto diepte (zonder handvat, mm)
759
-
Netto diepte (incl. deur handvat mm)
759
-
Netto breedte (mm)
912
-
B x H x D product (mm)
912 x 1797 x 759
-
B x H x D verpakking (mm)
964 x 1887 x 813
-
Extern LED display
√
-
Aantal temperatuur sensoren
4
-
Express Freeze
√
-
Kinderslot
x
-
Deur alarm (als deze te lang open staat)
√
-
Express Cool
x
-
Smart Diagnosis™
√
-
Multi Air Flow
√
-
Energie verbruik (kWh/jaar)
470
-
Opslagtijd zonder stroom (uur)
10
-
Invries capaciteit (kg/24uur)
10
-
Koelmiddel
R600a
-
Ster aanduiding
****
-
Klimaat klasse
N/T
-
Verticale handgreep
x
-
Horizontale handgreep
√
-
Water aansluiting
√ (Verbinding nodig)
-
Water dispenser
√
-
Ijs dispenser (Ijsblokjes)
√
-
Ijs dispenser (Crushed ijs)
√
-
Interne filtratie
x
-
Antibacterieel deur rubber
√
KOELKAST
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Pure and Fresh
√
-
Aantal gehard glazen planken
4 pcs
-
Flessen/Wijn rek
x
-
Opbergruimte Snacks / Kaas
x
-
Zuivel hoek
√
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√
-
Fresh zone
√
-
Metalen plank
√
-
Metalen lade
√
-
Groente lades
2 pcs
-
Moist Balance Crisper
x
-
Linker lade
Tempered Glass
-
Rechter lade
Tempered Glass
-
Ei houder
x
VRIEZER
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Ijsmaker in de deur
v
-
Metalen plank
x
-
Metalen lade
√
-
Metal Fresh
x
-
Lade
√
-
Bovenste lade
x
-
Onderste lade
x
-
Aantal gehard glazen planken
x
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente