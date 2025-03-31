Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Koel/vriescombinatie Koopgids Type & Maat Kleuropties Functies Energie-efficiëntie

wasmachine

LG Koel/vriescombinatie Koopgids

Op zoek naar een nieuwe koel-vriescombinatie, maar weet je niet welk model je moet kiezen? Met deze uitgebreide gids helpen we je de perfecte LG koel-vriescombinatie te vinden. Of je nu een Amerikaanse koelkast, een Multi-Door model, een InstaView Door-in-Door™ of een hoge koelkast zoekt, wij helpen je bij het kiezen van het juiste type, formaat en design dat perfect past in jouw keuken – met innovatieve functies die aansluiten op jouw levensstijl.

Welke soort koel-vriescombinatie past bij jou?

LG koel-vriescombinaties zijn uitgerust met tal van geavanceerde functies om je voedsel in topconditie te houden. Ongeacht het model dat je kiest, ben je verzekerd van de beste koeltechnologie.

Ben je een keuken helemaal opnieuw aan het inrichten? Dan kun je je droomkoelkast eenvoudig integreren. Als je een bestaande opening hebt waar de koelkast in moet passen, is de beschikbare ruimte bepalend voor je keuze. Gelukkig biedt LG een breed assortiment modellen en maten, zodat er voor elk huis een geschikte optie is.

Er zijn drie hoofdtypen koel-vriescombinaties om uit te kiezen:

Amerikaanse koelkast – een ruime koel-vriescombinatie met de koelkast en vriezer naast elkaar.
Multi-Door koel-vriescombinatie – dubbele deuren met een brede koelkast boven en een vriezer eronder. koel-vriescombinatie – een slank model met de koelkast boven en de vriezer onder.

Amerikaanse stijl koelkast met vriesvak

Bij de tweedeurs Amerikaanse koel-vriescombinatie staan koelkast en vriezer naast elkaar. Ons grootste model is ideaal voor grotere gezinnen en biedt een royale inhoud van 635 liter - dat zijn 35 tassen boodschappen!

 

     

    Multi-deurs koelkast met vriesvak

    De Multi-Door-modellen van LG, ook wel bekend als koelkasten met Franse deur of Franse deur, bieden een brede tweedeurs koelkast erboven met vrieslades eronder. Er is ook een slankere Multi-Door-optie van 835 mm breed.

    Hoge koelkast met vriesvak

    Het klassieke slanke, verticale voedselopslagsysteem met koelkast boven en vriezer eronder. Ruimtebesparend en strak, ze passen moeiteloos in de kleinere keuken en bieden toch een onmiddellijke stijlupgrade!

      Welk formaat koel-vriescombinatie moet ik kiezen?

      Bij LG willen we dat elke klant een koelkast vindt die perfect past. Daarom bieden we in elke categorie verschillende afmetingen aan. Controleer altijd de exacte afmetingen van je gewenste model en vergelijk deze met de ruimte die je beschikbaar hebt. De minimale en maximale afmetingen binnen elke productlijn kunnen variëren.

      Amerikaanse stijl koelkast met vriesvak

      B: 912-913 / H: 1790 / D: 735-743(mm) 625 - 655L

      Multi-deurs koelkast met vriesvak

      B : 912 / H : 1790 – 1793 / D : 744 - 745(mm) 638 – 643L

       

         

        Slanke koelkast met meerdere deuren en vriezers

        B: 835 / H: 1787 / D: 734(mm) 506-508L

        Hoge koelkast met vriesvak

        B : 595 / H : 1860 - 2030 / D : 675 - 682 (mm) 341-384L

          Volg deze vier stappen om ervoor te zorgen dat je LG koel-vriescombinatie perfect past:

          1. Meet nauwkeurig de ruimte waar je de koelkast wilt plaatsen. Houd rekening met plinten en zorg dat er een stopcontact in de buurt is.
          2. Laat ruimte voor ventilatie – houd minimaal 50 mm vrij aan alle zijden, inclusief de bovenkant, voor een optimale werking.
          3. Controleer de deuropening – zorg ervoor dat je genoeg ruimte hebt om de deuren volledig te openen. Bij sommige LG modellen zijn de deuren omkeerbaar voor extra flexibiliteit.
          4. Denk na over de levering – past de koelkast door deuren, trappenhuizen en liften? Plan de route en meet de doorgangen vooraf om problemen bij installatie te voorkomen. Bij sommige modellen kunnen de deuren worden verwijderd voor eenvoudig transport.

          Kleuren en afwerking

          Omdat een koel-vriescombinatie vaak een van de grootste en meest zichtbare apparaten in de keuken is, is het belangrijk om een kleur en afwerking te kiezen die goed bij je interieur past. LG biedt een breed scala aan moderne, neutrale kleuren waarmee je je koelkast kunt afstemmen op andere apparaten of juist een stijlvol contrast kunt creëren.

            Donker grafiet

            Kies deze tint als je op zoek bent naar een chique, donkerdere optie, maar niet helemaal naar onderhoudsvriendelijk zwart wilt gaan.

              Bekijk de individuele productpagina’s om te zien welke kleurvarianten beschikbaar zijn voor jouw favoriete model.

              Ontdek meer

              Functies

              Handige en slimme functies

              IJsmachine & Waterdispenser

              Altijd gekoeld en gefilterd water of ijs binnen handbereik? Dat kan!

              Met wateraansluiting – sluit je koelkast direct aan op de waterleiding voor een constante toevoer van schoon, gekoeld water. Sommige modellen bieden ook opties zoals ijsblokjes, crushed ice en artisanale ijsblokjes.
              Zonder wateraansluiting – heeft je keuken geen wateraansluiting op de juiste plek? Kies dan voor een model met een ingebouwde hervulbare watertank. Vul deze eenvoudig bij en geniet van gekoeld water en ijs zonder gedoe.

              Nooit meer ontdooien met Total No Frost

              IJsafzetting in de vriezer neemt kostbare ruimte in beslag en vermindert de prestaties. Met het LG Total No Frost-systeem is handmatig ontdooien verleden tijd. Een automatische timer activeert periodiek een kleine verwarmingselement om ijsvorming te voorkomen, waardoor je vriezer efficiënter blijft werken en je meer ruimte overhoudt voor je diepvriesproducten.

              Slimme koelkast met LG ThinQ™

              Bedien je LG smart koel-vriescombinatie op afstand met de LG ThinQ™-app. AI leert jouw gewoontes en past de koelzones hierop aan.
              Activeer Express Freeze op afstand als je snel bevroren voedsel wilt koelen bij thuiskomst.
              Ontvang meldingen als de koelkastdeur per ongeluk open blijft staan.

              Slimme indeling voor optimaal gebruik

              LG-koelkasten zijn ontworpen met slimme opbergopties, zoals:

              2-staps inklapbare plank – creëer eenvoudig extra ruimte voor grote flessen, hoge pannen of grote stukken vlees.
              Uitneembaar wijnrek – bewaar je favoriete wijnflessen op de ideale temperatuur, terwijl de luchtcirculatie behouden blijft.
              Ondiep vershoudvak – ideaal voor het bewaren van vleeswaren en kaas.

              Houd je eten langer vers

              LinearCooling™

              Om temperatuurschommelingen te minimaliseren en voedsel langer vers te houden, gebruikt LG LinearCooling™-technologie. Dit systeem houdt de temperatuur binnen je koelkast stabiel binnen ±0,5°C, waardoor je etenswaren tot 7 dagen langer vers blijven.

              DoorCooling+™

              In veel koelkasten is de deur een gebied waar de temperatuur kan variëren, maar niet met LG's DoorCooling+ ™ technologie die ervoor zorgt dat alle onderdelen van je koelkast gelijkmatig worden gekoeld. Extra ventilatieopeningen dicht bij het plafond van je LG-koelkast zorgen voor een suizende koude lucht, als een gordijn van kou, om een gelijkmatige temperatuur in elke zone te behouden. Dat betekent dat je erop kunt vertrouwen dat je voedsel veilig wordt bewaard totdat je het wilt gebruiken.

              FRESHConverter™

              Het bewaren van je voedingsmiddelen in de optimale omgeving is de sleutel tot het verlengen van hun levensduur en het behoud van goedheid en smaak. Daarom zijn LG-koelkasten met vriesvak voorzien van het FRESHConverter-schuifbedieningssysteem™ - dus terwijl de rest van je LG-koelkast op een constante temperatuur wordt gehouden, kun je de temperatuur in de FRESHConverter™ vlees/vis/groentedoos micro-aanpassingen maken op basis van je behoeften.

              Versheid in Veggie Box

              Vocht is een belangrijke factor bij het behouden van de versheid van je groenten en fruit. De FRESHBalancer™ box in LG koel-vriescombinaties is uitgerust met unieke ontwerpkenmerken zoals onze eenvoudig te gebruiken fruit (minder vocht) / groente (meer vocht) schuifregelaar. Schuif eenvoudig tussen ventilatieopties om de interne omstandigheden aan te passen, afhankelijk van wat je erin opbergt.

              UVnano

              We genieten allemaal van het gemak van een ijs- en waterdispenser, maar hoe zit het met de gevolgen voor de hygiëne van het hebben van water uit de kraan? Maak je geen zorgen meer - LG's hightech UVnano auto clean-functie heeft het gedekt! UVnano wordt elk uur geactiveerd met behulp van kiemdodende UV-LED om 99,9% van de bacteriën, waaronder E.coli, stafylokokken en pseudomonas aeruginosa, uit het mondstuk van je waterdispenser te verwijderen - je gezondheid te beschermen en je levensstijl te verbeteren!

               

              Voor een energiezuinig huis

              Energiezuinig met Inverter Linear Compressor

              LG koel-vriescombinaties staan bekend om hun energiezuinigheid. Dankzij de Inverter Linear Compressor-technologie verbruiken ze minder energie, maken ze minder geluid en trillen ze minder dan traditionele compressoren. Wil je ontdekken hoe dit werkt? Bekijk dan de specifieke productinformatie.

              fridge

              Heb je jouw perfecte LG koel-vriescombinatie gevonden?

              Hopelijk heeft deze gids je geholpen om de juiste keuze te maken. Bezoek de productpagina’s om meer te ontdekken over de specificaties en functies van jouw ideale LG koel-vriescombinatie!

