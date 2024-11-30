We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig, Beste Koelprestatie-Total No Frost, Langdurige houdbaarheid
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
Combinatie
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
297
-
Inhoud totaal koelgedeelte(liter)
217
-
Inhoud totaal vriesgedeelte(liter)
86
-
Linear Compressor
nee
-
Total No Frost
Ja
-
Multi airflow
Ja
-
No plumbing
nee
-
Afmetingen BxDxH (mm)
595x656x1896
-
Geluidsnivea (dB)
42
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Kleur
Super White
-
Handgreep
Geïntergreerd
-
Display
Nee
-
Kinderslot
ja
-
Express vriezen
Ja
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
Nee
-
Home Bar
Nee
-
Zero Clearance
Nee
-
Gesloten achterzijde
Nee
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Bioshield antibacteriële dichting
Nee
-
Hot Stamping afwerking
Nee
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Aantal plateau's
3
-
Aantal deurcompartimenten
7
-
V Fresh
Nee
-
Groentelade
Ja
-
0 Graden zone
Nee
-
Moist Balance Crisper
ja
-
Vita Light
Nee
-
Uitneembaar Flessenrek
Nee
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Vriescompartimenten
Ja
-
Vrieslades
3
-
Extra IJslade
Ja
-
Twist ijsmaker
Nee
