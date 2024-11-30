We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig | Total No Frost | Moist Balance Crisper | Zero Clearance
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Koelkasttype
Combinatie
-
Energieverbruik (kW per jaar)
160
-
Inhoud totaal koelgedeelte(liter)
227
-
Inhoud totaal vriesgedeelte(liter)
91
-
Linear Compressor
ja
-
Total No Frost
Ja
-
Multi airflow
Ja
-
No plumbing
nee
-
Afmetingen BxDxH (mm)
595x686x1900
-
Geluidsnivea (dB)
39
-
EAN Code
5906720027073
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Kleur
Wit
-
Handgreep
EZ-Handle
-
Display
Intern LED
-
Kinderslot
ja
-
Express vriezen
Ja
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
Nee
-
Home Bar
Nee
-
Gesloten achterzijde
Ja
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Verlichting
LED
-
V Fresh
nee
-
Moist balance crisper
Ja
-
Digitale sensoren
4
-
Accessoires
Eier-rek
-
Blikken rek
nee
-
Alarm openstaande deur
Ja
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Aantal plateau's
2
-
Aantal deurcompartimenten
3
-
V Fresh
Nee
-
Groentelade
Ja
-
0 Graden zone
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper
ja
-
Vita Light
Nee
-
Lucht hygiene Filter
Nee
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Deurvak
Nee
-
Vrieslades
3
-
Extra IJslade
Nee
-
Twist ijsmaker
Nee
-
Aantal deurcompartimenten
Nee
EXTRA GARANTIE
-
10 jaar garantie op de linear compressor motor
Ja, naast standaard 2 jaar fabrieksgarantie
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
-
