We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig | Multi-Air Flow | Total no frost | Inverter Linear Compressor
Altijd zuinig | Multi-Air Flow | Total no frost | Inverter Linear Compressor
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Energieklasse (A+++ tot D schaal)
A+++
-
Energieverbruik (Kwh Per Jaar)
178
-
Klimaatklasse
SN-T
-
Sterren
****
-
Optimale Prestatie Bij Omgevingstemperaturen°C
10-43
-
Inhoud Netto (Koel-/Vriesgedeelte)
343 (250/93)
-
Afmetingen Bxhxd (Kg)
595 x 2010 x 650(81)
-
Afmetingen Verpakking BxHxD (MM/KG)
661 x 2115 x 761(84)
-
Hoogte Tot En Met Bovenzijde Deur
2010
-
Opslag Tijd Tijdens Uitval (Uur)
16
-
Vries Capaciteit (Kg/24uur)
14
-
Koelvloeistof
R600a
-
Geluidsniveau (Db)
37
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking (Kastafwerking)
RVS Mat-Zwart
-
Handgreep
-
Display
E-Micom (extern LED scherm)
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
Koelsysteem
TOTAL NO FROST
-
Linear Compressor
Ja
-
Gelijkmatig Koelen; Multi Air Flow-Systeem (Koel/Vries)
Ja
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Digitale Sensoren
4
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Ja
-
Fresh Converter
Ja
-
Fresh Balancer
Ja
-
Express Vriezer
Ja
-
Bioshield (Antibacteriele Dichting)
Ja
-
Alarm Openstaande Deur
Ja
-
Deurdraairichting Omkeerbaar
Ja
-
Kinderslot
Ja
-
Accessoires
EIERREKJE (2)
KOELGEDEELTE
-
Legplanken
3
-
Legplank Deco
Ja
-
Deurvak
4
-
Groentelade
Ja
-
Luchtvochtigheid Gecontroleerde Lade
Ja
-
0 Graden Zone/Fresh Converter
Ja
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Lades
3
-
Kleine Opbergbakje
Ja
-
Normaal Ijsbakje
Ja
EXTRA GARANTIE*
-
10 Jaar Garantie Op Linear Compressor
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente