Door Cooling+ - Door en door koel | 341L inhoud | Moist Balance Crisper | Smart Inverter Compressor
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energielabel
D
-
Type product
Koelvriescombinatie
CAPACITEIT
-
Inhoud koelcompartiment
127
-
Netto inhoud vriezer (L)
107
-
Netto inhoud koelkast (L)
247
-
Totale netto inhoud (L)
374
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
-
Express Freeze
√
-
Extern LED display
x
-
Intern LED display
√
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
-
Netto diepte (incl. deur handvat mm)
682
-
Netto diepte (zonder deur, mm)
615
-
Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
78
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het frame, mm)
1 860
-
B x H x D product (mm)
595 x 1 860 x 682
-
Netto gewicht (kg)
74
-
Netto breedte (mm)
595
KENMERKEN
-
DoorCooling+
√
-
Door-in-Door
x
-
InstaView
x
VRIEZER
-
Aantal lades
√(3)
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
-
Afwerking (deur)
Super White
-
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
x
-
Type handvat
Horizontal
PRESTATIES
-
Klimaatklasse
SN-T
-
Type Compressor
Inverter Compressor
-
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
214
-
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
35
-
Geluidsvermogen (gradering)
B
KOELKAST
-
Flessen/Wijn rek
x
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√
-
Multi-Air Flow
√
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Geharde glazen plank
√(2)
-
Groente lades
√(2)
-
Fresh Converter
√
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
√
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
x
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
