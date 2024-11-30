We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig | E | Door Cooling+ | Total no frost | Linear Compressor | Groter koel & vriesvak | 36dB – Stilste koelkast
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
CAPACITEIT(ℓ)
-
ISO bruto Totaal
419
-
ISO bruto Diepvries
127
-
ISO bruto Koelkast
292
-
ISO bruto Koelcompartiment
0
-
ISO opslagruimte Totaal
384
-
ISO opslagruimte Diepvries
107
-
ISO opslagruimte Koelkast
277
-
ISO opslagruimte Koelcompartiment
0
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Netto/verpakking
78kg/82kg
AFMETINGEN(MM)
-
Hoogte (Netto) aan bovenste scharnier of deurkapversiering (A)
0
-
Hoogte (Netto) aan bovenkant behuizing (B)
2030
-
Diepte (Netto) zonder deur (C)
615
-
Diepte (Netto) zonder handgreep (D) (zakhandgreep)
682
-
Diepte (Netto) zonder handgreep (D) (inclusief deur en handgreep (E)(balkgreep)
730
-
Diepte Met open deur
1130
-
Breedte Met open deur
995
-
Breedte Netto
595
-
Breedte x Hoogte x Diepte Product
595 x 2030 x 682
-
Breedte x Hoogte x Diepte Verpakking
634 x 2135 x 745
ALGEMENE FUNCTIES
-
Beeldscherm Interne led
Dot
-
Temp. bediening Digital sensors (RT sensor)
Ja
-
Temp. bediening Snelvriezen
Ja
-
Temp. bediening Snelkoelen
Ja
-
Temp. bediening Kinderslot
Ja
-
Temp. bediening Deuralarm
Ja
-
Temp. bediening Eco-vriendelijke
Ja
-
Slimme diagnose
Ja
-
Temp. functie Deurkoeling
Ja
-
Geluidsniveau (dB)
36
-
Energieverbruik (kWu/jaar)
270
-
Opslagtijd tijdens storingen (u)
16hr
-
Vriescapaciteit (kg/24 u)
12kg/24Hr
-
Koelmiddel
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Ja
-
Klimaatklasse
SN-T
-
Afwerking (deur)
P/Zilver3
-
Afwerking (behuizing)
PCM
-
Greeptype Type (Naam van handgrepen en Easy open)
-
Omkeerbare deur
Ja
KOELKAST COMPARTIMENT
-
Lamp
Ledpaneel (boven)
-
Multi-Flow
Ja
-
Schap Gehard glas
Ja (3)
-
Deurkorf Transparant
Ja
-
Deurkorf 2ℓ opslagruimte voor flessen
Ja
-
Metalen versiering (Warme stempel) Door Cooling
Ja
-
Veg Box Cover T/V Gehard glas
Ja
-
Groentenbox Moist Balance Crisper
Ja
-
Eierschaal
Ja
DIEPVRIES COMPARTIMENT
-
Ijsmaker Normale ijsschaal
Ja
-
Deurkorf Transparant
Ja
-
Big Box Eenvoudig gebruik
Ja
-
Schap Gehard glas
Ja
-
Lade Transparant
Ja (3)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
