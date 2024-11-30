Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
GBB92MCABP koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ3965BIB magnetron

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

GBB92MCABP koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ3965BIB magnetron

GBB92MCABP.MJ39BIB

GBB92MCABP koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ3965BIB magnetron

(0)
Front view
Tot 32%* Overal sneller en gelijkmatiger koelen
DoorCooling+™

Tot 32%* Overal sneller en gelijkmatiger koelen

De luchtopeningen aan de voorkant van de koelkast helpen de temperatuur op peil houden om uw voedsel vers te houden.
Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

De Smart Inverter-technologie biedt een nauwkeurige controle over het kookvermogen om voedingsmiddelen sneller dan ooit op te warmen en te ontdooien; Dankzij de nauwkeurige temperatuurregeling kun je verschillende gerechten bereiden die voorheen niet te bereiden waren met een combi-magnetron.

Alt text

*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten met behulp van de interne testmethode van LG door vergelijking van de tijd die voor de temperatuur van de bovenste deurkorf om van 24,8° C naar 8° C te vallen tussen Non-DoorCooling+™-model (GBB60NSZHE) en DoorCooling+™-model (GBB72NSDFN) van LGE.

Alt text

*10 jaar garantie op de Smart Inverter Compressor (Enkel onderdelen).

Samenvatting

Printen

Dimension (mm)

GBB92MCABP
Capaciteit
384 L
Afmetingen product (WXHXD, MM)
595 x 2 030 x 675
Energieklasse (A-G)
B
Motor
Inverter Linear Compressor

Belangrijkste specs

Totaal inhoud (L)

419

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 x 2 030 x 675

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

137

Energielabel

B

Compressor type

Linear Inverter Compressor

InstaView

x

Door-in-Door

x

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Afwerking (deur)

Matte Black

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIE

Type product

Koelvriescombinatie

Energielabel

B

CAPACITEIT

Totaal inhoud (L)

419

Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

107

Inhoud koelkast (L)

292

Inhoud koelcompartiment

127

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Intern LED-scherm

x

Express Freeze

Extern LED-scherm

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

91

Productgewicht (kg)

87

Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

2 030

Diepte met handvat (mm)

675

Diepte zonder deur (mm)

608

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 x 2 030 x 675

KENMERKEN

DoorCooling+

Door-in-Door

x

InstaView

x

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Afwerking (deur)

Matte Black

Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)

Type handvat

Horizontal

PRESTATIES

Compressor type

Linear Inverter Compressor

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

137

Klimaatklasse

SNT

Geluidsvermogen (dB)

35

Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

B

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

Deurmand_transparant

Koelkastlicht

LED

Schap_Gehard glas

√(2)

Groentecompartiment

√(2)

Flessenrek (wijn)

Multi-Air Flow

Fresh Converter

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

VRIEZER GEDEELTE

Lade_vriezer

√(3)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
ENERGY LABEL(GBB92MCABP)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(GBB92MCABP)
extensie
PRODUCT FICHE(GBB92MCABP)
extensie
Product information sheet (GBB92MCABP)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(GBB92MCABP)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE

Kleur buitenkant

Zwart

GEBRUIKSFUNCTIES

Kinderslot

EasyClean

Tijdsinstelling

KENMERKEN VAN DE COMBI-MAGNETRON

Magnetron Energieverbruik (W)

1 350

Uitgangsvermogen magnetron (W)

1 100

Ovencapaciteit (L)

39

Smart Inverter

Grootte draaiplateau (mm)

360

KOOK MODUS

Rijzen

Slow cooking

Warm

VERMOGEN / RATINGS

Benodigde voeding (Volt/Hz)

230 / 50

ACCESSOIRES

Stoomchef (ea)

x

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(MJ3965BIB)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 