We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Altijd zuinig | E | Door Cooling+ | Total no frost | Linear Compressor | Groter koel & vriesvak | 36dB – Stilste koelkast
Altijd zuinig | E | Door Cooling+ | Total no frost | Linear Compressor | Groter koel & vriesvak | 36dB – Stilste koelkast
Samenvatting
Alle specificaties
ONDERSCHEIDENDE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Door Cooling: 32% sneller koelen
√
-
Linear Cooling: Hou eten langer vers
√
-
Extreem stil (dB)
36
-
Total No Frost
√
-
Fresh Balancer
x
-
Fresh Converter
x
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
√
BELANGRIJKSTE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energieklasse (A - G)
E
-
Inhoud (bruto/netto, L)
373/336
-
Afmetingen product
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Kleur
Shiny Steel
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
x
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Totale bruto inhoud (L)
373
-
Totale netto inhoud (L)
336
-
Bruto inhoud koelkast (L)
246
-
Bruto inhoud vriezer (L)
127
-
Netto inhoud koelkast (L)
229
-
Netto inhoud vriezer (L)
107
-
Netto gewicht (kg)
70
-
Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
74k
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het frame, mm)
1860
-
Netto diepte (zonder deur, mm)
615
-
Netto diepte zonder handvat (mm)
682
-
Diepte met open deur (mm)
1130
-
Breedte met open deur (mm)
995
-
Netto breedte (mm)
595
-
B x H x D product (mm)
595 x 1860 x 682
-
B x H x D verpakking (mm)
634 x 1965 x 745
-
Extern LCD display
x
-
Extern LED display
x
-
Intern LED display
√
-
Aantal temperatuur sensoren
√
-
Express Freeze (vriezer)
√
-
Express Cooling (koelkast)
√
-
Kinderslot
x
-
Deur alarm (als deze te lang open staat)
√
-
Eco Friendly
√
-
Klimaat klasse
SN-T
-
Energie verbruik (kWh/jaar)
254
-
Opslagtijd zonder stroom (uur)
16
-
Invries capaciteit (kg/24uur)
12
-
Koelmiddel
R600a
-
Water dispenser
√
-
Type handgreep
Horizontal Pocket
-
Smart Diagnosis
√
-
Verwisselbare deur
√
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Verlichting
LED Panel (Top)
-
Multi-Flow
√
-
Aantal gehard glazen planken
2
-
Flessen/Wijn rek
x
-
Aantal opvouwbare planken
x
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√
-
Ruimte voor grote flessen (2L)
√
-
Groente lades
√
-
Moist Balance Crisper
√
-
Ei houder
√
-
Metalen plank
x
-
Metalen lade
x
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Aantal lades
3
-
Metalen lade
x
-
Bakje voor ijsblokjes
√
-
Grote lade (gemakkelijk in gebruik)
√
-
Gehard glazen plank
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente