Door Cooling+ - Door en door koel | 384L inhoud | Smart Inverter Compressor
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
ONDERSCHEIDENDE EIGENSCHAPPEN
-
Instaview Door-in-Door
x
-
Door Cooling
√
-
Door-in-Door
x
-
Total No Frost
√
-
Craft Ice
x
-
UV Nano
x
-
Metal Fresh
x
-
Water aansluiting
x
BELANGRIJKSTE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Energie klasse
D
-
Inhoud (bruto/netto, L)
419/384
-
Afmetingen product (W x H x D, mm)
595 x 2030 x 682
-
Geluidsniveau
35(B)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
x
-
Kleur
Dark Graphite
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Totale bruto inhoud (L)
419
-
Totale netto inhoud (L)
384
-
Bruto inhoud koelkast (L)
292
-
Netto inhoud koelkast (L)
277
-
Bruto inhoud vriezer (L)
127
-
Netto inhoud vriezer (L)
107
-
Gewicht incl. verpakking (kg)
82
-
Netto gewicht (kg)
78
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het scharnier, mm)
N/A
-
Netto hoogte (tot de bovenkant van het frame, mm)
2030
-
Netto diepte (zonder deur, mm)
615
-
Netto diepte (zonder handvat, mm)
682
-
Netto diepte (incl. deur handvat mm)
N/A
-
Netto breedte (mm)
595
-
B x H x D verpakking (mm)
595 x 2030 x 682
-
B x H x D product (mm)
634 x 2135 x 745
-
Linear Inverter Compressor
x
-
Inverter Compressor
√
-
Extern LED display
x
-
Intern LED display
√
-
Water & Ijs dispenser (Ijsblokjes & Crushed ijs)
x
-
Digitale sensor
√
-
Express Freeze
√
-
Express Cool
√
-
Deur alarm (als deze te lang open staat)
√
-
Kinderslot
x
-
Smart Diagnosis™
√
-
Multi Air Flow
√
-
Energie verbruik (kWh/jaar)
215
-
Opslagtijd zonder stroom (uur)
9hr
-
Invries capaciteit (kg/24uur)
10
-
Koelmiddel
R600a
-
Ster aanduiding
N/A
-
Klimaat klasse
SN-T
-
Type handgreep
Horizontal
-
Water aansluiting
x
-
Externe filtratie
x
-
Antibacterieel deur rubber
x
KOELKAST
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Fresh Converter
√
-
Fresh Balancer
x
-
Moist Balance Crisper
x
-
Metal Fresh
x
-
Flessen/Wijn rek
x
-
Wegklapbaar Legplateau
x
-
Gehard glazen plank
√(3)
-
Opbergruimte Snacks / Kaas
x
-
Zuivel hoek
x
-
Ruimte voor grote flessen (2L)
√
-
Groente lades
√(2)
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
√
-
Ei houder
√
VRIEZER
-
Verlichting
x
-
Ijsmaker in de deur
x
-
Metal Fresh
x
-
Aantal lades
√(3)
-
Gehard glazen plank
√
-
Doorzichtige deur mand
x
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
