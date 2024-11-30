We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GBP62MCNAC koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ39BPS magnetron
*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten met behulp van de interne testmethode van LG door vergelijking van de tijd die voor de temperatuur van de bovenste deurkorf om van 24,8° C naar 8° C te vallen tussen Non-DoorCooling+™-model (GBB60NSZHE) en DoorCooling+™-model (GBB72NSDFN) van LGE.
*10 jaar garantie op de Smart Inverter Compressor (Enkel onderdelen).
384L Koelkast en vriezer GBP62MCNAC Antraciet | DoorCooling+™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Diagnosis™ | LG NL
39L magnetron- Zwart. Smart Inverter | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™
Belangrijkste specs
Totaal inhoud (L)
384
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)
110
Energielabel
A
Compressor type
Inverter Linear Compressor
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Nee
Afwerking (deur)
Matzwart PCM
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIE
Type product
B/Vriezer
Standaard/Blad Diepte
Bladdiepte
Energielabel
-
A
CAPACITEIT
Totaal inhoud (L)
384
Inhoud diepvriezer (L)
107
Inhoud koelkast (L)
233
Inhoud koelcompartiment
44
BEDIENING & DISPLAY
Intern LED-scherm
Ja (Dot-LED display aan binnenzijde)
Express Freeze
Ja
AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT
Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)
106
Productgewicht (kg)
103
Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)
0
Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)
2 030
Diepte zonder deur (mm)
608
Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
KENMERKEN
DoorCooling+
Ja
-
-
Ja
IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM
Ijsmaker_Handleiding
Nee
Dispenser voor alleen water
Nee
Automatische ijsmaker
Nee
MATERIAAL & AFWERKING
Deur (materiaal)
PCM
Afwerking (deur)
Matzwart PCM
Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)
Wit (in kast)
-
-
Zijvak
PRESTATIES
Compressor type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
-
110
Klimaatklasse
T
Geluidsvermogen (dB)
35
-
-
B
KOELKAST GEDEELTE
Deurmand_transparant
4
Koelkastlicht
LED bovenkant
Schap_Gehard glas
3
-
-
Ja (2)
Flessenrek (wijn)
Nee
-
-
Ja
Multi-Air Flow
Ja
-
-
Nee
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Ja
-
-
Nee
BARCODE
Barcode
8806087092745
VRIEZER GEDEELTE
Diepvrieslicht
LED bovenkant
-
-
3 transparant
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
Kleur buitenkant
Zwart
GEBRUIKSFUNCTIES
Kinderslot
√
EasyClean
√
-
-
√
KENMERKEN VAN DE COMBI-MAGNETRON
Magnetron Energieverbruik (W)
1 350
-
-
-
-
39
Smart Inverter
√
-
-
360
KOOK MODUS
Rijzen
√
-
-
-
-
√
-
-
230 / 50
ACCESSOIRES
Stoomchef (ea)
x
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
