Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
GBP62MCNAC koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ39BPS magnetron

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

GBP62MCNAC koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ39BPS magnetron

GBP62MCNAC.MJ39BPS

GBP62MCNAC koel/vries combinatie koelkast + gratis MJ39BPS magnetron

(0)
front view
2 bundels met dit product
Front View

GBP62MCNAC

384L Koelkast en vriezer GBP62MCNAC Antraciet | DoorCooling+™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Diagnosis™ | LG NL
GBP62MCNAC EUR A Grade 110 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
Voorkant van 39 L combimagentron ZwartSmart Inverter Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965BPS

MJ3965BPS

39L magnetron- Zwart. Smart Inverter | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™

Tot 32%* Overal sneller en gelijkmatiger koelen

DoorCooling+™

Tot 32%* Overal sneller en gelijkmatiger koelen

De luchtopeningen aan de voorkant van de koelkast helpen de temperatuur op peil houden om uw voedsel vers te houden.

*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten met behulp van de interne testmethode van LG door vergelijking van de tijd die voor de temperatuur van de bovenste deurkorf om van 24,8° C naar 8° C te vallen tussen Non-DoorCooling+™-model (GBB60NSZHE) en DoorCooling+™-model (GBB72NSDFN) van LGE.

Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

De Smart Inverter-technologie biedt een nauwkeurige controle over het kookvermogen om voedingsmiddelen sneller dan ooit op te warmen en te ontdooien; Dankzij de nauwkeurige temperatuurregeling kun je verschillende gerechten bereiden die voorheen niet te bereiden waren met een combi-magnetron.

*10 jaar garantie op de Smart Inverter Compressor (Enkel onderdelen).

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

Totaal inhoud (L)

384

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 x 2 030 x 675

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

110

Energielabel

A

Compressor type

Inverter Linear Compressor

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nee

Afwerking (deur)

Matzwart PCM

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIE

Type product

B/Vriezer

Standaard/Blad Diepte

Bladdiepte

Energielabel

A

CAPACITEIT

Totaal inhoud (L)

384

Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

107

Inhoud koelkast (L)

233

Inhoud koelcompartiment

44

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Intern LED-scherm

Ja (Dot-LED display aan binnenzijde)

Express Freeze

Ja

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

106

Productgewicht (kg)

103

Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

0

Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)

2 030

Diepte zonder deur (mm)

608

Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

595 x 2 030 x 675

KENMERKEN

DoorCooling+

Ja

LINEAR Cooling

Ja

IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM

Ijsmaker_Handleiding

Nee

Dispenser voor alleen water

Nee

Automatische ijsmaker

Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Deur (materiaal)

PCM

Afwerking (deur)

Matzwart PCM

Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)

Wit (in kast)

Type handvat

Zijvak

PRESTATIES

Compressor type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

110

Klimaatklasse

T

Geluidsvermogen (dB)

35

Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

B

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

Deurmand_transparant

4

Koelkastlicht

LED bovenkant

Schap_Gehard glas

3

Groentecompartiment

Ja (2)

Flessenrek (wijn)

Nee

Fresh 0 Zone

Ja

Multi-Air Flow

Ja

Pure N Fresh

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Nee

BARCODE

Barcode

8806087092745

VRIEZER GEDEELTE

Diepvrieslicht

LED bovenkant

Lade_vriezer

3 transparant

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
EU Energy label 2019(GBP62MCNAC)
extensie
Product information sheet (GBP62MCNAC)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(GBP62MCNAC)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE

Kleur buitenkant

Zwart

GEBRUIKSFUNCTIES

Kinderslot

EasyClean

Tijdsinstelling

KENMERKEN VAN DE COMBI-MAGNETRON

Magnetron Energieverbruik (W)

1 350

Uitgangsvermogen magnetron (W)

1 100

Ovencapaciteit (L)

39

Smart Inverter

Grootte draaiplateau (mm)

360

KOOK MODUS

Rijzen

Slow cooking

Warm

VERMOGEN / RATINGS

Benodigde voeding (Volt/Hz)

230 / 50

ACCESSOIRES

Stoomchef (ea)

x

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(MJ3965BPS)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 