387L Koel-vries combinatie GBV22NCAPY Zilver | Door Cooling | Smart Diagnosis| Fresh Converter | LG NL

Front view

Een handige oplossing om uw keuken te upgraden

Koelkast met platte deur geïntegreerd in keukenkastjes, die de naadloze uitstraling compleet maakt.

Premiumdesign, goedpassende vorm

Handen die een kom met verse groenten op een tafel vasthouden.

Langdurig vers met NatureFRESH™

Vergelijking tussen bevoren fruitcontainers met en zonder bevriezing.

Total No Frost met Multi Air Flow

Koelkast met vers voedsel, open deur en garantielabel voor 10 jaar van de slimme omvormer compressor.

Extra energiezuinig 

Naadloos design, goedpassende vorm

Geef uw keuken een strakke, moderne uitstraling

Ontwerp uw minimalistische keuken met een koelkast die precies in de kast past, een platte deur heeft en direct naadloos in de muur kan worden geïnstalleerd voor een strakke uitstraling.

Moderne keuken met een koelkast die naadloos in de kasten past, net als een inbouwmodel.

Ook verkrijgbaar in verschillende kleuren

Kleurchip voor prime zilver-kleur.

Prime zilver

Kleurchip voor essence matzwart-kleur.

Essence matzwart

Kleurchip voor superwit-kleur.

Superwit

Bovenaanzicht van koelkast direct tegen de muur geïnstalleerd zonder ruimte tussen de deurscharner.

Geen ruimte

Close-up van soft ledverlichting, die effectief licht door de koelkast verspreidt dat prettig aanvoelt voor de ogen.

Soft ledverlichting

Close-up van vierkante greep met een strak en minimalistisch design.

Vierkant greep

NatureFRESH™

Houdt verse producten van de boerderij langer goed

Geniet van vers voedsel met de temperatuurcontrole- en koelingstechnologie die je eten langer vers houdt.

Kom met verse groenten die eruit zien alsof ze net zijn geoogst op een boerderij met de hulp van de koelingstechnologie van een koelkast.

Lineaire koelingsgrafiek met verse groenten in de buurt, waarop te zien is dat temperatuurschommelingen binnen ±0,5 blijven℃ voor vers voedsel.

Houd voedsel maximaal 7 dagen vers

LinearCooling™ vermindert temperatuurschommelingen tot binnen ±0,5℃, waardoor voedsel maximaal 7 dagen vers blijft.

*Productafbeelding enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

*Gebaseerd op de UL-test met behulp van LG's interne testmethode voor het meten van de tijd die nodig was om 5% gewichtsreductie bij paksoi in het verscompartiment van het LGE Linear Cooling-model te bereiken. Alleen toepasselijke modellen. Het resultaat kan variëren bij het werkelijke gebruik.

Close-up van luchtopeningen aan de voorkant van de koelkast, die zorgen voor efficiënte en gelijkmatige koeling.

Levert gelijkmatige en snelle versheid

DoorCooling+™ maakt het mogelijk om sneller en gelijkmatiger naar de deurzijden te koelen. Dit zorgt niet alleen dat drankjes koeler blijven met speciale luchtopeningen, maar zorgt ook dat voedsel in elk gedeelte van de koelkast net zo vers blijft.

*Productafbeelding enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

*Gebaseerd op UL-testresultaten met behulp van de interne testmethode van LG door vergelijking van de tijd die voor de temperatuur van de bovenste deurkorf om van 24,8° C naar 8° C te vallen tussen het Non-DoorCooling+-model (GBB60NSZHE) en het DoorCooling+-model (GBB72NSDFN) van LGE.

*DoorCooling+™ moet stoppen met werken als de deur wordt geopend.

Aanpasbare temperaturen

FRESHConverter™ zorgt dat de juiste temperatuur behouden blijft voor elk item of voedselgroep zoals vlees, vis en groenten.

Close-up van verse converter gevuld met vlees, ingesteld op de juiste temperatuur voor vlees tussen vlees-, vis- en groente-opties.

Direct een stoot koude lucht

Express Cool verfrist en zorgt behoud van versheid met een snelle, krachtige stoot koude lucht.

Close-up van de knop voor snel koelen aan de bovenkant van de koelkast.

No-frost koelkast met gelijkmatige koeling en gecirculeerde koude lucht die voedsel in alle hoeken vers houdt.

Verser en eenvoudiger met Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost behoudt versheid met Multi Air Flow in elke hoek. Niet meer handmatig bevroren gedeeltes te verwijderen.

*Productafbeelding enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Betere energiezuinigheid

Efficiënte koeling en energiegebruik

Smart Inverter Compressor™ past de motorsnelheid voor efficiënte koeling die tegelijkertijd energieverbruik vermindert en langdurige prestaties waarborgt met een garantie van 10 jaar.

Koelkast met efficiënt koelingssysteem door de slimme omvormer compressor en garantielabel voor 10 jaar vna de compressor.

*Test is gebaseerd op de "KS C ISO 15502"-norm (Model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*Productafbeelding enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Veelgestelde vragen

Q.

Welk formaat koelkast met vriesvak heb ik nodig?

A.

Het hang natuurlijk af van uw levensstijl, maar een goede vuistregel is: de LG Combi-koelkast met vriesvak (capaciteit: 340-384 liter) is geschikt voor een huishouden van 1 tot 2 personen; Slim Multi-Door-modellen (506-508 liter) zijn geschikt voor een gezin van 3 tot 4 personen; wij adviseren ruime LG Multi-Door- of American Style-modellen (capaciteit 625-705 liter) voor een groter gezin. Multi-Door-modellen bieden extra breedte voor het bewaren van lades, borden, enz. Wij bieden verschillende formaten per assortiment, omdat wij het belangrijk vinden bij LG dat iedere klant de juiste koelkast met vriesvak kan vinden voor zijn/haar vereisten. 

Q.

Is het handig om een koelkast met dubbele deur te kiezen?

A.

Koelkasten met een dubbele deur, ook wel Combi-koelkast met vriesvak genoemd, bieden het gemak van een losstaand vriesgedeelte voor al uw bevroren voedsel. LG Combi-koelkasten met vriesvak hebben een koelkastruimte van 70% boven 30% vriesruimte, zodat u eenvoudig toegang heeft de meest gebruikte gedeeltes. 

Q.

Hoe verander ik de temperatuurinstellingen op mijn LG-koelkast met vriesvak? 

A.

Gebruik het bedieningspaneel op de deur of in de koelkast om de gewenste temperatuur voor uw koelkast of vriesvak in te stellen. Ondersteunde modellen bieden u de mogelijkheid om de LG ThinQ™ App op uw smartphone te gebruiken voor het op afstand aanpassen van de temperatuurinstellingen. 

Q.

Wat betekent het als een koelkast met vriesvak vorstvrij is?

A.

Over het algemeen moet je het wasetiket op je kleding raadplegen en het juiste programma op je machine kiezen. LG wasmachines met AI DD-functie zullen vervolgens automatisch je wasgoed wegen en zachtheid detecteren om een optimaal waspatroon te bepalen en zullen de wasbewegingen tijdens het wassen hierop aanpassen. Als je je LG wasmachine en wasdroger aan elkaar koppelt, kunnen ze samenwerken om ervoor te zorgen dat de juiste cyclus wordt geselecteerd, zodat je je geen zorgen hoeft te maken over het draaien aan de knop.

Q.

Wat betekent het als een koelkast met vriesvak vorstvrij is?

A.

Vorst vormt als waterdamp ijskoude koelingsspoelen raakt, condenseert tot water, wat direct bevriest. Een vorstvrije koelkast gebruikt een timer om regelmatig een verwarmingsspoel rondom de koelingsspoel te activeren om te zorgen dat het ijs smelt, waardoor automatisch de opbouw van vorst wordt voorkomen.

Samenvatting

Printen

AFMETINGEN

GBV22NCAPY

Belangrijkste specs

  • Totaal inhoud (L)

    387

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

    111

  • Energielabel

    A

  • Compressor type

    BMK110NAMV

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

  • Afwerking (deur)

    Prime Zilver

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIE

  • Type product

    B/Vriezer

  • Standaard/Blad Diepte

    Bladdiepte

  • Energielabel

    A

CAPACITEIT

  • Totaal inhoud (L)

    387

  • Inhoud diepvriezer (L)

    110

  • Inhoud koelkast (L)

    233

  • Inhoud koelcompartiment

    44

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Intern LED-scherm

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpakkingsgewicht (kg)

    117

  • Productgewicht (kg)

    110

  • Hoogte tot bovenkant scharnier of deurdop deco (mm)

    2 030

  • Hoogte tot bovenkant behuizing (mm)

    2 030

  • Diepte met handvat (mm)

    675

  • Diepte zonder deur (mm)

    610

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

KENMERKEN

  • DoorCooling+

    Ja

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

IJS- EN WATERSYSTEEM

  • Ijsmaker_Handleiding

    Normale ijsbak

  • Dispenser voor alleen water

    Nee

  • Automatische ijsmaker

    Nee

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Deur (materiaal)

    VCM

  • Afwerking (deur)

    Prime Zilver

  • Vlak metaal (Metal Fresh)

    Nee

  • Type handvat

    Zijvak

PRESTATIES

  • Compressor type

    BMK110NAMV

  • Energieverbruik (kWh/jaar)

    111

  • Klimaatklasse

    T

  • Geluidsvermogen (dB)

    33

  • Geluidsvermogen (gradering)

    B

KOELKAST GEDEELTE

  • Deurmand_transparant

    4

  • Koelkastlicht

    LED bovenkant

  • Schap_Gehard glas

    3

  • Groentecompartiment

    Ja (2)

  • Flessenrek (wijn)

    Nee

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Nee

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Opklapbaar legplateau

    Nee

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096047057

VRIEZER GEDEELTE

  • Lade_vriezer

    3 transparant

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

