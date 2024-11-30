We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17" Ultra-lichtgewicht met 16:10 IPS anti-weerspiegeling display en Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
Alle specificaties
BESTURINGSSYSTEEM
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 11 Home (64bit)
PROCESSOR
-
CPU-naam
Intel 12e generatie i7-1260P
-
Basisfrequentie
2,10 GHz
-
Max turbofrequentie
4,70 GHz
-
Cache
L3 Cache 18MB
SYSTEEMGEHEUGEN
-
Capaciteit
16GB
-
Snelheid
LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Configuratie
On-Board(16GB)
SCHERM
-
Afmetingen
17,0" (43,18 cm)
-
Resolutie
WQXGA (2560 × 1600)
-
Schermtype
IPS
GRAPHICS
-
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
OPSLAG(SSD)
-
Capaciteit
1TB
-
Interface
NVMeTM
-
Configuratie
1TB x 1
COMMUNICATIE
-
Draadloos
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth®
Bluetooth® 5.1
WEBCAM
-
Webcam
FHD IR-webcam met dubbele microfoon (gezichtsherkenning)
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
1,5 W x 2
-
Geluidseffect
HD-audio met DTS X Ultra
-
Mic.
Dubbele microfoon
TOETSENBORD
-
Aantal toetsen
100 toetsen
-
Numeriek toetsenbord
Ja
-
Toesten verlicht
Ja
TOUCHPAD
-
Touchpad
Precisie touchpad met scrol- en gebaarfunctie
(afmetingen: 131,5 x 82,6 mm)
I/O-POORT
-
HDMI-uit
x1
-
USB4 type-C™
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, met USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
USB 3.2 (Type A)
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
H/P Uit
4-polige headset, VS-type
UFS/MICROSD-KAARTSLEUF
-
UFS/microSD-kaartsleuf
x1
VINGERAFDRUK
-
Vingerafdruk
Aan/uit-knop zonder vingerafdruk
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit
80 Wh
-
Type
Lithium-ion
AC-ADAPTER
-
AC-adapter
65W, Type-C PD-adapter
AFMETING
-
Afmeting
378,8 x 258,8 x 17,7 mm (GM / PM)
AFMETING INCLUSIEF DOOS
-
Afmeting inclusief doos
497 x 309 x 60 mm
GEWICHT
-
Gewicht
1,35 kg
KLEUR
-
Kleur
Obsidian Black
Z/W
-
LG Control Center
Ja
-
LG Update Center
Ja
-
LG Leesmodus
Ja
-
LG On Screen Display
Ja
-
LG Easy Guide
Ja
-
LG Probleemoplossing
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
