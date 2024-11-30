Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

CES

De slogan voor de online tentoonstelling van LG op de CES 2021 met de Las Vegas skyline op de achtergrond

Inspiratie

LG op CES 2021: innovatieve producten die het dagelijks leven makkelijker maken

Ontdek waarom de online tentoonstelling van LG op CES 2021 voor sensatie zal zorgen dankzij een reeks innovatieve producten en exclusieve diensten.

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Up & Coming

De beste soundbars voor tv-programma's, films en muziek bij CES

Kom te weten waarom je geen omvangrijke stereoluidsprekers meer nodig hebt; soundbars van LG bieden onovertroffen audio waarmee je nog dichter op de actie op het scherm zit

The OLED TV Wave Attractor on display at CES 2020.

Up & Coming

CES 2020: Beste OLED’s spelen centrale rol

Ontdek waarom LG’s assortiment van OLED-televisies stof zal doen opwaaien tijdens CES 2020 en hoe de technologie voorziet in een volledig meeslepende ervaring.

De LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV stand op CES 2020.

Tech Hub

CES 2020: Oprolbaar krijgt een andere dimensie

LG’s oprolbare TV was de ster van CES 2020, bekijk alle details (van de betoverende ervaring tot de kunstwerken)

LG was one of the stars of the show at CES 2019, and this was partly thanks to their flexible panels forming three levels to recreate the most stunning waterfall scenes | More at LG MAGAZINE

Inspiratie

CES 2019: LG toont de innovaties van dit jaar

LG’s CES 2019 show had alles. Van de oprolbare OLED TV, een mechanische smartwatch en een gloednieuwe telefoon tot de mogelijkheid om bier te brouwen.

An image of crowd taking photo of LG OLED TV LED tunnel at CES 2017

Up & Coming

CES 2017: LG Electronics ontvangt 'allerbeste' onderscheidingen

Tijdens CES® 2017 wint LG Electronics meer dan 120 onderscheidingen, inclusief de revolutionaire nieuwe LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K TV. 'Best of show' voor de W7 en LG Smart InstaView™-koelkast.

Essentials

Technologie die je dagelijkse leven verbetert

tv.png

TV

Ontdek
audio.png

Audio

Ontdek
tone-free.png

Oordopjes

Ontdek
instaview.png

Koelen

Ontdek
washing-machine.png

Wassen

Ontdek
styler.png

Stylen

Ontdek
laptops.png

LG gram

Ontdek
monitors.png

Monitoren

Ontdek
beamers.png

Beamers

Ontdek
tv.png

TV

Ontdek
audio.png

Audio

Ontdek
tone-free.png

Oordopjes

Ontdek
instaview.png

Koelen

Ontdek
washing-machine.png

Wassen

Ontdek
styler.png

Stylen

Ontdek
laptops.png

LG gram

Ontdek
monitors.png

Monitoren

Ontdek
beamers.png

Beamers

Ontdek
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 