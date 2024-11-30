We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CLOi
CES 2019: LG toont de innovaties van dit jaar
LG’s CES 2019 show had alles. Van de oprolbare OLED TV, een mechanische smartwatch en een gloednieuwe telefoon tot de mogelijkheid om bier te brouwen.
Essentials
Technologie die je dagelijkse leven verbetert