LG Experience

OLED

inches naar cm omrekenen om tv-maten goed af te lezen en te meten

Handige tips

Het meten en begrijpen van tv-afmetingen

Deze handige gids leert je hoe je tv-afmetingen kunt lezen en de perfecte kijkhoogte en -afstand voor elke kamer kunt vinden.

water spuitfles voor tv

Handige tips

Hoe maak je een tv-scherm schoon?

Waarom is het belangrijk om je tv-scherm schoon te houden en hoe kun je dit het beste doen, zodat je kunt genieten van optimale beeldkwaliteit op je televisie?

Een grote LG OLED TV die perfect in een woonkamer past

Tech Hub

Tv-koopgids: alles wat je moet weten

Als je overweegt om een nieuwe televisie te kopen, maar je niet precies weet welke tv het beste bij je past, dan is deze tv-koopgids precies wat je nodig hebt.

Een internetverbinding onderscheidt een Smart TV van de rest

Tech Hub

Wat is een smart-tv?

Heb je je wel eens afgevraagd wat een smart-tv eigenlijk is? Dan ben je bij ons aan het juiste adres: wij leggen je alles uit over deze apparaten, van de meest populaire apps tot hoe je...

10 jaar 's werelds nr. 1 OLED TV

Inspiratie

10 jaar LG OLED: tien jaar bovenaan en deze trend lijkt niet te stuiten

LG OLED verlegt al een decennium lang de grenzen van wat mogelijk is. Feest mee en leer hoe LG OLED de TV-leider is geworden die het nu is.

Woestijn zandduinen op een grote LG TV.

Tech Hub

Welke LG tv is de juiste voor jou?

Is een LG OLED-tv de juiste keuze voor jou? Gebruik deze behulpzame gids om te weten te komen welke tv het beste past bij jouw behoeften.

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 