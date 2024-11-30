We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details zagen er nog nooit zo rijk uit. Met zijn 5.5” heb je de ruimte om daarvan te genieten.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.2.2, Jelly Bean
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
172
-
CPU
1.7 GHz Quad core
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon
-
RAM
2 GB
-
SAT
0,320 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
A | Voor de SAT-waarde kleiner dan 0,4 W/kg
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Grootte
5.5 inch
-
Type
Full HD IPS
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
3140 mAh
-
Standby tijd
598 uur
-
Gesprekstijd *ideale condities
tot 21 uur
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
16 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 64 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
13
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
2.1
-
Videocamera
Ja, Full HD 1080p
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Geotagging
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE 800 / 1800 / 2600
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 900 / 2100
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
-
----
4G (LTE), 800/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz | UMTS, 900/2100 MHz | GSM, 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
-
UMTS
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n
-
USB
v2.0
-
HDMI
Ja, Slim Port
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
-
Audio codec
MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, WAV, AMR, MIDI
-
Video codec
MP4,H.264,H.263,WMV
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
GPS
Ja
-
