Met zijn f/1.8 diafragma en 16Mp camera maak je haarscherpe fotos. Zélfs in een donkere omgeving.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Ceramic White, Metallic Grey, Leather Brown, Leather Black, Gold
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
148.9 x 76.1 x 9.8
-
Gewicht (gram)
155
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 Processor
-
RAM
3 GB
-
EAN Code
8806084984685
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1440
-
Grootte (inch)
5.5
-
Type
Advanced Quad HD
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
3000mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
32 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 128 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
16
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
8
-
Videocamera
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
Groot Diafragma (F1.8), OIS 2.0, Manual Mode en Color Spectrum Sensor
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
SVLTE, CSFB, CA, VoLTE, RCS, MIMO
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA+42Mbps/HSDPA+21Mbps
-
2G Technologie
GSM/Edge
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.1
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
USB
v2.0
-
HDMI
Ja, Slim Port
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Luidspreker
1 W
