De LG GB102 een echte no-nonsens telefoon die door iedereen zeer gemakkelijk te gebruiken is.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Nee
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
103x45x14
-
Gewicht (gram)
80
-
Standby tijd (uur)
400
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
6
-
Scherm
CSTN 65K (128 x 128)
-
Extern Scherm
Nee
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 800 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
LG OS
-
Intern Geheugen
1MB
-
Extern Geheugen
Nee
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 900/1800
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Nee / Nee
-
3G
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Nee
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Nee
-
DVB-T (Mobiele TV)
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Nee
-
Audio Connector
18-pins LG, USB 2.0
-
Video Connector
Nee
-
Laad / Data Connector
18-pins LG, USB 2.0
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Nee
-
Video MMS
Nee
-
Nee
-
Chatberichten
Nee
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
0
-
Autofocus
Nee
-
Flitser
Nee
-
Digitale Zoom
Nee
-
Videocamera
Nee
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Nee
-
Dolby Mobile
Nee
-
Beltoon
Polyphonic
-
FM-radio
Nee
INTERNET
-
Browser
Nee
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
Ja (1000)
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Nee
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Nee
