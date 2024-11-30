We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GM750, met FM-radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v.2.1 & microUSB ... Alles in de hand.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Nee
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
109.8x535x129
-
Standby tijd (uur)
450
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
6.2
-
Scherm
262K, TFT
-
Extern Scherm
Ja, 1.04 inches TFT display, 96 x 64 pixels
VERBINDINGEN
-
Wi-Fi
Ja (802.11G)
-
Bluetooth
Ja
BERICHTEN
-
Ja
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
5
-
Gezichtsherkenning
Ja
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja
-
FM-radio
Ja
INTERNET
-
Browser
Ja
ORGANIZER
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
Onze keuze
