LG K22
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
CDMA/2G/3G/LTE : VoLTE/VoWiFi
Ja
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
QM215
-
Applicatieprocessor
QM215
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
2GB, LPDDR3, MLC
-
Intern ROM
32GB, eMMC
SCHERM
-
Grootte (inch)
6,2" IPS-LCD
-
Resolutie
HD+ (720 x 1520)
TOUCH
-
Type
Incell
-
Resolutie
8,0Φ
CAMERA
-
Achter - Pixel # @ FPS
13MP + Macro 2MP
-
Achter - Focus (Laser / OIS)
PDAF
-
Achter - Moduletype
CIS
-
Achter - # flash
1 - Achter
-
Voor - Pixel # @ FPS
5MP
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.000mAh / Li-Ion
-
DoU
(TBD)
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/luidspreker/3.5phi
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
aantal mic.
1
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
Led-indicator
Nee
-
Handlusgat
Nee
-
Vingerafdruk
Nee
-
Vibrator
Munt
VOEDING
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 b/g/n Single Band
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
5,0
-
BT-profiel
LG-profiel
-
NFC/Felica
Nee
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja - Glonass
-
USB
2 micro Type B
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
TV Uit
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
INBOX
-
TA-type
1,2A
-
Gegevenskabel
Ja (1.2A)
-
Oor mic.
Nee
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
alleen micro SD-slot, Tot 32GB
-
Enz.
Jelly Case
OUTBOX
-
Snelle Vensterafdekking
Nee
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
Q OS
-
Codec
V1.6 V1.6 LAAG
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
TV
Nee
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
Simkaart
Nano
-
aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
