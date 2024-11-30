We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K30
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
CDMA
SKU
-
2G
SKU
-
3G
SKU
-
LTE : VoLTE/VoWiFi
SKU
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
MSM8917 1.4GHz Quad
-
Application Processor
MSM8917 1.4GHz Quad
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
2GB, LPDDR3, MLC
-
Intern ROM
16GB, eMMC
BEELDSCHERM
-
Afmetingen (inch)
5,45” 2D
-
Resolutie
HD+ (1440 X 720)
TOUCH
-
Type
GFF Multi touch
-
Resolutie
5,0Φ
CAMERA
-
Achterkant Pixel # @ FPS
8MP @ 30fps F2.0, 1,12um
-
Achterkant Focus (Laser / OIS)
AF
-
Achterkant Moduletype
CIS
-
Achterkant # Flitsen
1 Achterkant
-
Voor Pixel # @ FPS
5MP @ 30fps FF F2.2, 1,12um
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.000mAh/Li-Ion Ingebouwd
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/speaker/3.5phi
1206/1511/Ja
-
Aantal microfoons
2
PUI
-
Vibrator
Muntstuk
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 b/g/n Single Band
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja
-
BT
5,0
-
BT-profiel
LG-profiel
-
NFC/Felica
NFC Optie
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 MicroUSB
-
USB OTG
Ja N.n.b
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
IN DOOS
-
TA Type
1,2A
-
Datakabel
Ja
-
Headset
Ja optioneel
-
Handmatig
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
Alleen MicroSD kaartsleuf max. 32 GB
SW SPEC.
-
OS / UI
P OS (TBD)/8.0 (TBD)
-
Codec
V1.6 LAAG
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
