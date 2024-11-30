We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K40
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
LTE
Raadpleeg de RF-bandtabel
CHIPSET
-
Baseband Applicatieprocessor
MT6762
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
2GB
-
Intern ROM
32GB
DISPLAY
-
Grootte
5,7”
-
Resolutie
HD (1440 x 720)
TOUCH
-
Type
In-cell touch
-
Resolutie
Vinger
CAMERA
-
Achter - Pixel # @ FPS
16MP
(F2.0/FOV 79.3˚~80˚/1.0um/1/3”)
-
Achter - Focus (Laser / OIS)
PDAF
-
Achter - Moduletype
CIS
-
Achter - # flash
1
-
Voor - Pixel
8MP
(F2.0/FOV 83.3˚~88˚/1.12um/1/4”)
-
Enz.
Flash voorzijde
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
3.000mAh/Li-polymeer
-
DoU
N.n.b.
AKOESTISCH
-
Ontvanger/luidspreker/3.5phi
Ja/Ja/Ja
-
# mic.
2
-
Audio Zoom
X
PUI
-
Led-indicator
Ja
-
Enz.
AI-toets
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
Wi-Fi opeenvolging
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
BT
5.0 BLE
-
BT-profiel
LG Profiel
-
NFC/Felica
Ja
-
IrRC
Nee
-
GPS
A-GPS, Glonass
-
USB
2.0
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
TV Uit
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
-
Enz.
Vingerafdruk
INBOX
-
TA-type
5V/1.2A
-
Gegevenskabel
Type B
-
Oor mic.
Ja
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
-
Enz.
SIM-opener
OUTBOX
-
Snelle Vensterafdekking
X
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
O OS
-
Codec
High v1.7, DTS, AC3
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
TV
Nee
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
SIM-type
Nano SIM
-
# SIMs
Dubbel
