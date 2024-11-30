We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K40S
NETWERK
-
CDMA
-
2G
-
3G
-
LTE : VoLTE/VoWiFi
CHIPSET
-
Kloksnelheid
MT6762
-
Application Processor
2.0GHz Octa
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern RAM
2GB, LPDDR3, MLC
-
Intern ROM
32GB, eMMC
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
6,088” IPS-LCD 2.5D
-
Resolutie
HD+ (1560 x 720) 19.5:9
TOUCH
-
Type
GFF Multi touch
-
Resolutie
8,0Φ
CAMERA
-
Achterkant Pixel # @ FPS
13MP/W5MP (117 graden)
-
Achterkant Focus (Laser / OIS)
PDAF
-
Achterkant Moduletype
CIS
-
Achterkant # Flitsen
1 Achterkant
-
Voor Pixel # @ FPS
13MP
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
3500mAh/Li-ion
GELUID
-
Ontvanger/speaker/3.5phi
Ja/Ja/Ja
-
Aantal microfoons
2
-
Audio Zoom
Nee
PUI
-
LED indicator
Ja
-
Uitsparing voor hand
Nee
-
Vibrator
Muntstuk
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Wifi
802.11 b/g/n Single Band
-
Wifi Direct
Ja
-
Wifi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Nee
-
DLNA
Ja
-
BT
5,0
-
BT-profiel
LG-profiel
-
NFC/Felica
Ja
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 MicroUSB
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
Tv-uitgang
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheidssensor
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Accelerometer
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Nee
IN DOOS
-
TA Type
1,2A
-
Datakabel
Ja
-
Headset
Ja Optie
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
Alleen MicroSD kaartsleuf Max. 2TB
-
Enz.
SIM-opener
OUTBOX
-
Quick Window Cover
Nee
SW SPEC.
-
OS / UI
P OS (TBD)/8.0 (TBD)
-
Codec
V1.8
MARKT/OPERATOR VEREISTE
-
HAC (NA)
Nee
-
Tv
Nee
-
HD spraak
Ja
-
Type simkaart
Nano
-
Aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
-
AI-toets
Ja
