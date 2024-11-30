Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
De LG K8 brengt premium design en functie samen in een betaalbare smartphone.

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

K8 (350N)

(0)
Printen

Alle specificaties

BASIS SPECIFICATIES

  • Type telefoon

    Full Touch Screen

  • Besturingssysteem

    Android Marshmallow

  • Kleur

    Indigo Blue

  • Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)

    144.6 x 71.5 x 8.7 mm

  • Gewicht (gram)

    159 gram

  • CPU

    1.3 GHz Quad Core (MT6735P)

  • RAM

    1.5 GB

  • EAN Code

    8806087003444

SCHERM

  • Resolutie

    1280 x 720

  • Grootte (inch)

    5.0"

  • Type

    HD IPS LCD

BATTERIJ

  • Capaciteit (mAh)

    2125mAh

GEHEUGEN

  • Intern geheugen

    8GB eMMC

  • Extern geheugen

    MicroSD, tot 32 GB

AUDIO/VIDEO

  • Camera achterkant (MP)

    8MP

  • Camera voorkant

    Ja

  • Camera voorkant (MP)

    5MP

  • Videocamera

    2160p @ 30fps

  • Flitser

    Ja

  • Functies

    'Gesture Shot

  • GPS

    Ja

NETWERK

  • 4G Technologie

    Ja

  • 4G Frequentie

    LTE Cat4, VoLTE

  • 3G Technologie

    Ja

  • 3G Frequentie

    HSDPA+42Mbps

  • 2G Technologie

    Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

  • Bluetooth

    4.1LE

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi(802.11 b/g/n)

  • USB

    micro USB 2.0

  • Simkaart type

    Nano sim

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 