De LG K8 brengt premium design en functie samen in een betaalbare smartphone.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Indigo Blue
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
144.6 x 71.5 x 8.7 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
159 gram
-
CPU
1.3 GHz Quad Core (MT6735P)
-
RAM
1.5 GB
-
EAN Code
8806087003444
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720
-
Grootte (inch)
5.0"
-
Type
HD IPS LCD
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
2125mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
8GB eMMC
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Camera achterkant (MP)
8MP
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (MP)
5MP
-
Videocamera
2160p @ 30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
-
Functies
'Gesture Shot
-
GPS
Ja
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
4G Frequentie
LTE Cat4, VoLTE
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA+42Mbps
-
2G Technologie
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
4.1LE
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi(802.11 b/g/n)
-
USB
micro USB 2.0
-
Simkaart type
Nano sim
