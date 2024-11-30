We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mobiele telefoon met 2,4 "LCD-scherm, 5 MP camera met Schneider-Kreuznach lens, LED-flitser en muziekspeler
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Slider
-
Kleur
Black, Gray, Pink
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Nee
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
966x514x149
-
Gewicht (gram)
110
-
Standby tijd (uur)
450
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
6
-
Scherm
TFT, 256K colors
-
Extern Scherm
-
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 900 mAh
-
Intern Geheugen
12MB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 4GB
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
12/12
-
3G
HSDPA, 7.2 Mbps
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja
-
Audio Connector
18-pins LG, USB 2.0
-
Video Connector
18-pins LG, USB 2.0
-
Laad / Data Connector
18-pins LG, USB 2.0
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
Ja
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
5
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja, LED Flash
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja
-
Beltoon
Polyphone, MP3
-
FM-radio
Ja
INTERNET
-
Browser
Ja
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
1000
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Planner
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
-
Memo
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja
-
Java (versie)
MIDP 2.0
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja
