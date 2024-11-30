We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
De nieuwe LG L Fino legt de controle bij jou. Het grote 4,5” scherm geeft je altijd overzicht en met één druk heb je de mooiste fotos gemaakt.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.4.2, KitKat
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
127.5 x 67.9 x 11.9 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
145
-
CPU
1.2 GHz Quad Core
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon
-
RAM
1 GB
-
SAT
0,846 W/kg
-
EAN Code
8806084967640
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
800 x 480
-
Grootte (inch)
4.5
-
Type
IPS
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1900 mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
4 GB
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
8
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
VGA
-
Videocamera
Ja, VGA@30fps
-
Flitser
Ja
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
3G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Frequentie
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
Micro USB
