Met de back button onder je wijsvinger hou jij controle over je LG Leon. Regel het volume, maak foto’s en zet de telefoon aan of uit. Dankzij de back button zijn knoppen aan de zijkant niet meer nodig.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Full Touch Screen
-
Besturingssysteem
Android Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Titan, Gold
-
CPU
1.2 GHz Quad Core
-
CPU chipset type
Qualcomm Snapdragon
-
RAM
1 GB
SCHERM
-
Grootte (inch)
4.5
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit (mAh)
1900 mAh
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
8 GB
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
5
-
Camera voorkant
Ja
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
VGA
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Ja
-
3G Technologie
Ja
