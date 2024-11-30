We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P920, Optimus 3D Speed smartphone met Dual Core technologie, Voor supersnelle 3D weergaves zonder bril!
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Kleur
Black
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Ja
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
128.8x68x11.9
-
Gewicht (gram)
168
-
Standby tijd (uur)
430
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
8.5
-
CPU
Dual 1 GHz core
-
CPU chipset type
OMAP4
-
Scherm
3D LCD
-
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 2.2 FroYo
-
Intern Geheugen
8GB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32GB
-
Processor
NVIDIA Tegra 2 chipset
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 850/900/1800/1900
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Ja, Tri Band 900/1900/2100 & tri Band 1700/2100/850
-
3G
HSDPA 14.4 Mbps HSUPA 5.76 Mbps
-
Wi-Fi
Ja, 802.11b/g/n
-
Bluetooth
V2.1 + EDR
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Ja
-
DVB-T (Mobiele TV)
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja, micro USB v2.0
-
Audio Connector
3.5 mm audio jack
-
Video Connector
Micro HDMI
-
Laad / Data Connector
MicroUSB, USB 2.0
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
Video MMS
Ja
-
IMAP4 / SMTP / POP3
-
Chatberichten
Google Talk / Video Chat
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
5
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja, LED Flash
-
Videocamera
Ja, Full HD 1080p
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja, MPS, WMA, (e) AAC+ / WAV
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Surround Sound
Ja
-
Beltoon
MP3
-
FM-radio
Nee
-
Videos
Ja, Full HD 1080P@24fps(2D), 720@30fps(3D)
INTERNET
-
Browser
Webkitbrowser
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
Ja (1000)
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Games
Ja + 3D games Asphalt 6, Let's Golf 2, Nova
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja, PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS, GIF, JPG, TXT
