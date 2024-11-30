We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P970 OPTIMUS BLACK, slank & stijlvol met 700 Nit NOVA display, 1 Ghz processor en tot 50% minder energieverbruik.
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 4.0 Icecream Sandwich
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
122 x 64 x 6 - 9.2 mm
-
Gewicht (gram)
109
-
CPU
1 GHz core
-
CPU chipset type
OMAP3630
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
B | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,4 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 0,8 W/kg
-
Standby tijd (uur)
375
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
6
-
Scherm
700 Nit IPS LCD Capacitive touchscreen
-
Touchscreen
Capacitive touchscreen
-
Intern Geheugen
1.5GB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 32GB
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 1500 mAh
SCHERM
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Ja, 850/900/1800/1900
-
UMTS / HSDPA / LTE
Ja, Tri Band 900/1700/2100
-
3G - 4G
HSDPA 7.2 Mbps, HSUPA 5.6 Mbps
-
Wi-Fi
Ja, Wi-Fi Direct & 802.11b/g/n
-
Bluetooth
V2.1 + EDR
-
Audio Connector
3.5 mm audio jack
-
Bluetooth Stereo (A2DP)
Ja
-
Video Connector
Nee
-
(A)-GPS Navigatie
Ja, A-GPS
-
Laad / Data Connector
MicroUSB, USB 2.0
-
DVB-T (Mobiele TV)
Nee
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja
BATTERIJ
-
IMAP4 / SMTP / POP3
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
T9-invoer
Ja
-
Video MMS
Ja
-
Chatberichten
Google Talk / Video Chat
GEHEUGEN
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
5
-
Resolutie camera (MP) voor
2
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Ja, LED Flash
-
Videocamera
Ja, HD 720p
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Browser
Webkitbrowser
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
Ongelimiteerd
GEAVANCEERDE FUNCTIES
-
Handsfree telefoon
Ja
-
Documentviewer
Ja, PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS, GIF, JPG, TXT
-
Games
Ja
