T385 met 2.0 MP camera, FM-radio, microSD geheugenkaart-slot (tot 16gb) Wi-fi, Bluetooth , Alarm clock, Stopwatch, Calendar, Calculator
Alle specificaties
BASIS SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Touch screen
-
Besturingssysteem
LG OS
-
Kleur
Zwart, Wit
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
103x59x10.7
-
SAT
0.698 W/kg
-
SAT Klasse | De waarde wordt vergezeld van een vermelding van de categorie (A, B, C, D, of E) tot welke de mobiele telefoon behoort.
C | Voor de SAT-waarde gelijk aan of groter dan 0,8 W/kg, maar kleiner dan 1,2 W/kg
SCHERM
-
Resolutie
320 x 240
-
Grootte
3.2 inch
-
Type
Capacitive Touchscreen TFT
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern geheugen
50 MB
-
Extern geheugen
Niet uitbreidbaar
CAMERA
-
Camera achterkant (Mp)
2
-
Camera voorkant (Mp)
Nee
NETWERK
-
4G Technologie
Nee
-
2G Technologie
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
v2.1
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
USB
v2.0
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
3.5 mm
