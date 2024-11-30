We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compact toestel om je sociale netwerk op een stijlvolle manier up-to-date te houden.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Type telefoon
Bar
-
Kleur
Black
-
QWERTY-toetsenbord
Nee
-
Afmetingen: LxBxD (mm)
105x57.3x12.9
-
Gewicht (gram)
69
-
Standby tijd (uur)
100
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) *ideale condities
4
-
Scherm
262K, TFT
-
Touchscreen
Resistive touchscreen
-
Extern Scherm
Nee
-
Accu Capaciteit (mAh)
Li-Ion 950 mAh
-
Besturingssysteem
LG OS
-
Intern Geheugen
50MB
-
Extern Geheugen
MicroSD, tot 4GB
VERBINDINGEN
-
GPRS / EDGE (klasse)
Class 12
-
UMTS / HSDPA
Nee / Nee
-
3G
Nee
-
Wi-Fi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
V2.1
-
USB PC-Synchronisatie
Ja
-
Laad / Data Connector
18-pins LG, USB 2.0
-
Flightmodus
Ja
BERICHTEN
-
SMS / MMS
Ja/Ja
-
Ja
-
Pushmail
Ja
-
Chatberichten
Ja (Windows Live Messenger)
-
T9-invoer
Ja
CAMERA
-
Resolutie camera (MP)
2
-
Autofocus
Ja
-
Flitser
Nee
-
Videocamera
Ja, 176x144 pixels, 15 FPS, H.263, MPEG-4
AUDIO / VIDEO
-
MP3
Ja
-
Luidspreker
Ja
-
Audio Codecs
MP3, AAC, AAC+,AAC++,WMA, AMR, MIDI
-
Beltoon
Polyphonic
-
FM-radio
Ja
INTERNET
-
Browser
Ja
ORGANIZER
-
Telefoonboek (aantal namen)
1000
-
Agenda
Ja
-
Alarm
Ja
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
Java (versie)
MIDP 2.0
