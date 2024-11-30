We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Velvet
Alle specificaties
NETWERK
-
2G/3G/LTE/5G
4G
CHIPSET
-
Baseband
SDM845
-
AP
SDM845
GEHEUGEN
-
Intern - RAM
6 GB, LPDDR4x
-
Intern - ROM
128 GB, UFS 2.1
SCHERM
-
afmetingen
6,8”, POLED (3D)
-
Resolutie
FHD+ (20,5:9, 2460x1080, PPI 395) - U-notch
TOUCH
-
Type
Touch
CAMERA
-
Achter - 1e - Pixel
48MP(12MP 1,6μm), 79º - F1.8 / 0,8μm
-
Achter - 2e - Pixel
8MP Wide, 120º - F2.2 / 1,22μm
-
Achter - 2e - Focus
FF
-
Achter - 3e - Pixel
5MP diepte, 81º - F2.4 / 1,22μm
-
Voor - Pixel / Focus
16MP / FF, 73º - F1.9 / 1,0μm
-
Enz.
Flash 1 elk
BATTERIJ
-
Capaciteit / Type
4.300 mAh / Li-ion, Ingebouwd
-
DoU
1,21 (TBD)
GELUID
-
Rec./Spk./3,5phi
O / O(Stereo) / O - Hi-Fi Quad DAC
-
aantal mic.
2
PUI
-
Led-indicator
Nee
-
Vingerafdruk
onder scherm
-
Aan/uit-toets / AI-toets
Zijkant / zijkant
-
Ontwerp
Metaal
VERMOGEN
-
Draadloos opladen
WPC - 9W
-
Snel opladen
QC3.0
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
WiFi
802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
-
WiFi Direct
Ja
-
WiFi Concurrency
Ja - Full
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA
Nee
-
BT
BT5.1
-
BT-profiel
LG Profile
-
NFC/Felica
NFC
-
IrRC
Nee
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
USB
2.0 (3.1 compatibel)
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
TV Uit
Nee
-
Enz.
Nee
SENSOR
-
Nabijheid
Ja
-
Omgevingslicht
Ja
-
Versnellingsmeter
Ja
-
Digitaal kompas
Ja
-
Gyroscoop
Ja
-
Enz.
Hall IC, barometer
ACC. INBOX
-
TA-type
QC 3.0, 16,2W
-
Gegevenskabel
Type C, C naar A
-
Oor mic.
Nee
-
Handleiding
QSG
-
Extern geheugen
tot 2TB met Micro SD-slot
-
Enz.
Sim-opener, hoes
ACC. OUTBOX
-
Hoes
N.n.b.
-
Enz.
Dubbel scherm
SW SPECIFICATIE
-
OS / UI
Q-OS
-
Codec
V1.9 (AC3, DIVX)
MARKT/EXPLOITANT VEREIST
-
TV
Nee
-
HD-stem
Ja
-
Simkaart
Nano
-
aantal simkaarten
Dubbel
-
Enz.
IP68/Mil-Spec
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente