Deze schoonheid is slechts 7,9 mm dun, zelfs met zijn verbazingwekkende 4100 mAh batterij, en straalt een geweldige kracht uit.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE SPECIFICATIES
-
Besturingssysteem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Kleur
Titan
-
CPU
1,3 GHz quad-core
-
Afmetingen LxBxD (mm)
148,9 x 74,9 x 7,9
-
Gewicht (gram)
139
-
Standy tijd (uur)
740
-
Gesprekstijd (uur) ideale condities
40
SCHERM
-
Grootte
5,3 inch
-
Resolutie
1280 x 720
-
Type scherm
IPS
-
Type glas
Gorilla Glass
CAMERA
-
Achterkant
13 MP
-
Voorkant
5 MP
-
Maximale video kwaliteit
1080p 30 FPS
-
Flitser
Ja
GEHEUGEN
-
RAM
2 GB
-
Intern geheugen
16 GB (eMMC)
-
Extern geheugen
MicroSD max. 32 GB
PROCESSOR
-
Snelheid
1,3 GHz
-
Fabrikant
MediaTek
-
Type
MT6735
NETWERK
-
SIM
Nano
-
4G Technologie (LTE)
Ja, CAT4
-
3G
Ja
-
2G
Ja
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
Bluetooth
4.2
-
NFC
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 b/g/n/
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Ja
-
GPS
GPS + Glonass
-
Infra Rood (afstandsbediening)
Nee
AUDIO/VIDEO
-
Headset jack
Ja
-
Radio
Ja
-
Geluid
1W speaker
OVERIGE FUNCTIES
-
USB poort
Micro USB
-
Opladen
Fast charging
-
USB OTG
Ja
-
Vingerafdruksensor
Nee
-
Notificatie LED
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
