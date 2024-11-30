R32 Hydrosplit IWT, 1Ø, 14 kW

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Waterleiding zonder risico op lekken
Buiten- en binneneenheid zijn verbonden door waterleidingen, ter voorkoming van het lekken van koudemiddel en voor eenvoudigere installatie.
Geweldige prestaties in de kou
Breed operationeel gebruik zorgt voor geweldige verwarmingsprestaties, zelfs bij extreem koud weer.
Alle specificaties
SEIZOENSEFFICIËNTIEGEGEVENS(VERWARMING)
-
Seizoensgebaseerde ruimteverwarming eff. klasse (35℃/55℃)
A+++/A++
-
Seizoensgebaseerde ruimteverwarming efficiëntie (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)
180 / 136
-
SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)
4.57 / 3.47
WATERVERWARMINGSEFFICIËNTIEGEGEVENS
-
Verklaard belastingsprofiel, gemiddeld klimaat
L
-
Waterverwarmingsefficiëntie (ηWH), gemiddeld klimaat
120
-
COPDHW, gemiddeld klimaat
2.74
-
Waterverwarming eff. klasse, gemiddeld klimaat
A+
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP(A+7/W+35)
-
Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)
14.00
-
COP
4.89
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP(A+2/W+35)
-
Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)
12.00
-
COP
3.63
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN COP(A+7/W+55)
-
Verwarmingscapaciteit (kW)
11.50
-
COP
2.85
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN EER(A+35/W+18)
-
Koelingscapaciteit (kW)
14.00
-
EER
4.30
NOMINALE CAPACITEIT EN EER(A+35/W+7)
-
Koelingscapaciteit (kW)
14.00
-
EER
2.60
OPERATIONEEL GEBRUIK(BUITENLUCHTTEMPERATUUR)
-
Verwarming en warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
-25 ~ 35
-
Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 48
OPERATIONEEL GEBRUIK(WATERTEMPERATUUR BIJ UITSTROOM)
-
Verwarming (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 65
-
Koeling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
5 ~ 27
-
Warm water (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)
15 ~ 80
KOUDEMIDDEL
-
Type
R32
-
GWP
675
-
Voorgeladen hoeveelheid (g)
2,100
PIJPLEIDINGEN(WATER/BUITENEENHEID)
-
Inlaatdiameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
-
Uitlaatdiameter (inch)
Male PT 1"
PIJPLEIDINGEN(WATER/BINNENEENHEID)
-
Inlaatdiameter voor ruimteverwarming (inch)
Female G1"
-
Uitlaatdiameter voor ruimteverwarming (inch)
Female G1"
-
Inlaat-/uitlaatdiameter voor warm water (inch)
Female G3/4"
-
Hercirculering (inch)
Female G3/4"
GELUIDSNIVEAU(BUITENEENHEID)
-
Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))
62 / 60
GELUIDSNIVEAU(BINNENEENHEID)
-
Nominaal (dB(A))
43
GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 5 METER(BUITENEENHEID, OMZETTING MET SWL)
-
Nominaal / laag geluidsniveau (dB(A))
40 / 38
GELUIDSDRUKNIVEAU OP 1 METER(BINNENEENHEID, OMZETTING MET SWL)
-
Nominaal (dB(A))
35
AFMETINGEN
-
Buiteneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)
950 × 1,380 × 330
-
Binneneenheid (B × H × D) (mm)
601 × 1812 × 685
GEWICHT
-
Binneneenheid (leeg) (kg)
91,7
-
Buiteneenheid (leeg) (kg)
130.0
BUITEN
-
Buiteneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)
Warm gray / RAL 7044
-
Binneneenheid (kleur/RAL-code)
White / RAL 9002
STROOMTOEVOER
-
Voltage, fase, frequentie (V, Ø, Hz)
220-240, 1, 50
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
