De video toont een gast in een hanok guesthouse die een film kijkt, naar muziek luistert en ontbijt met LG-apparaten.

Maandelijks LG I Juni

Een harmonieus
Hanok-uitje

Ga mee op een bijzondere reis en beleef een dag met een stel dat een pension runt

en de reiziger die haar weg naar deze plek vindt.

Uitzicht op een hanok guesthouse.

Aan het einde van een rustig steegje in Seoul ligt een klein traditioneel Koreaans huis, een hanok, waar een echtpaar een pension runt. Terwijl de rustigere bestemmingen rond de stad bekend staan om hun vreedzame dagtochten en weekendjes weg, heeft dit geliefde mondiale reiscentrum zijn eigen verborgen juweeltjes, die een toevluchtsoord bieden voor het lawaai van reizen door de stad. Onze gastheren vegen altijd de vloer en zetten tien minuten voor aankomst thee om gasten een warm welkom te heten in zo'n toevluchtsoord.

"We hebben geprobeerd de historische schoonheid van de hanok te behouden en er tegelijkertijd voor te zorgen dat gasten niet de lasten voelen van een verblijf in een oud gebouw. We proberen een balans te vinden tussen traditie en comfort."

Vandaag nodigen we je uit om de wereld van Seung en Hyuk's hanok te verkennen en de speciale tijd die ze deelden met een van de vele bezoekers die de bijzondere wonderen van deze ruimte hebben opgezocht.

Ontmoet de gastheren

 

"Hallo! Wij zijn Seung en Hyuk, en we runnen ons hanok guesthouse nu al twee jaar."

"Ik ben opgegroeid met bezoekjes aan de hanok van mijn oma, dus ik heb altijd een nostalgische genegenheid gehad voor traditionele Koreaanse huizen. Toen we dit huis vonden, wisten we dat we het van ons moesten maken. In plaats van alleen een plek om te verblijven, hopen we dat deze ruimte onze gasten de schoonheid en tijdloze charme van Korea laat ervaren."

De gastheren staan voor het Hanok Guesthouse.

Een warm welkom dat de stilte vult

 

De gast van vandaag is een soloreiziger uit de VS die op zoek is naar een rustige stedentrip.

"Als gasten voor het eerst aankomen, willen we dat ze de serene rust van de natuur en het langzame, vredige verstrijken van de tijd voelen. We spelen vaak covers van K-pop liedjes met traditionele instrumenten via de tv en soundbar in de woonkamer om onze gasten te helpen in de stemming te komen."

In de woonkamer gaat alledaagse technologie op natuurlijke wijze op in de sfeer van deze traditionele ruimte terwijl zachte muziek over het scherm en de luidsprekers weerkaatst tegen de zichtbare dakspanten.

Een gast zit voor een LG OLED TV en leest een boek.

Een speciale bioscoopervaring

 

Als de zon ondergaat en de schemering over de tuin valt, veranderen zachte verlichting en het geluid van de wind achter de muur de houten veranda in een gezellige bioscoop.

“Een van de hoogtepunten van dit huis is de intieme binnenplaats. Als het mooi weer is, houden we speciale openluchtvoorstellingen voor onze gasten. Het is een moment dat echt de sfeer van de hanok weergeeft.”

"Het voelde alsof ik die film voor het eerst zag, ook al had ik hem al gezien. Misschien komt het omdat ik op zo'n unieke plek ben." - Gast

Een gast kijkt naar een film die wordt geprojecteerd op een scherm met CineBeam

Ontbijt met een vleugje sereniteit

 

"s Ochtends maken we een eenvoudig en licht ontbijt voor onze gasten. Meestal serveren we fruit- en groentesmoothies en yoghurt, en we zorgen ook voor een pot en instructies zodat gasten zelf nurungji kunnen proberen te maken. Het is een zachte manier om de dag te beginnen met een voorproefje van thuis."

Onze gastheren bereiden een eenvoudige maaltijd met de verse ingrediënten uit hun LG koelkast. De gast van vandaag geniet van haar ontbijt in een kamer waar ze kan genieten van het uitzicht door de grote ramen van de hanok. Ontbijten is hier meer dan alleen een maaltijd voor het lichaam. Het is ook een moment dat de ziel voedt.

Een gastheer serveert ontbijt aan een gast.

Een warm afscheid van een speciaal verblijf

 

Het is al snel tijd voor onze gast om te vertrekken.

De afspeellijst die haar verwelkomde, de film waarvan ze genoot op de binnenplaats van de hanok en het eenvoudige maar betekenisvolle ontbijt - terwijl onze gast nog een laatste keer door de hanok loopt, zijn haar stappen stil, overstemd door de herinneringen aan haar soloreis, die tegen de tijd dat ze vertrok bijna aanvoelde als een familievakantie.

De gastheer omhelst de gast bij het afscheid.
Een kijkje in het hanok guesthouse.

Hun talen zijn verschillend, maar een universeel begrepen respect ligt in de laatste blikken die ze uitwisselt met de eigenaars.

 

Het is tijd voor onze gast om verder de wereld rond te reizen en voor ons koppel om zich voor te bereiden om hun volgende bezoeker te verwelkomen.

Waarom ze van hun LG thuisfavorieten houden

*Deze video dient alleen ter illustratie en kan afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

LinearCooling®

We houden seizoensgebonden ingrediënten zoals fruit en groenten vers.

Lichtgewicht en draagbaar

Naadloze mobiliteit en bruikbaarheid voor al je entertainmentbehoeften.

WOW Synergy

Levensechte beelden en harmonieus geluid voor meeslepende, theaterachtige ervaringen.

Speciale aanbieding

09/06/2025 ~ 30/06/2025

Ervaar Seung en Hyuk's serene guesthouse en geniet tot 10% korting, alleen met Maandelijks LG.

10%

Korting

Kortingscode

Het is nu geen voordeelperiode. 

