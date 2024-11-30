28TL520V-PZ

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
FUNCTIE

  • Multi - Afmetingen (Inch / cm)

    27,5"/70cm

  • Multi - Type paneel

    Brede kijkhoek

  • Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)

    68%

  • Multi - Kleur bit

    8bit (6bit + FRC)

  • Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)

    16,7 mln

  • Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.44475 x 0.44925

  • Multi - Beeldverhouding

    16:9

  • Multi - Resolutie

    1366 x 768

  • Multi - Helderheid (std.)

    250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)

    1000:1 (gew.)

  • Multi - Contrastverhouding (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Multi - Reactietijd_std. (GTG)

    5ms (hoog)

  • Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)

    niet-weerspiegelend

STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG

  • Signaalingang - HDMI (Ver.)

    Ja (1EA, HDMI1.3)

  • Signaalingang - CI-ingang

    Ja

  • Signaalingang - USB (Ver.)

    Ja (USB 2.0)

  • Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterzijde/Zijkant

  • Tuner-ingang - Digitaal

    Ja (DVB-T2/C/S2)

  • Tuner-ingang - Analoog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Tuner-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]

    Achterkant

LUIDSPREKER

  • Type

    Intern

  • Audio-uitgang

    5W x 2

VOEDING

  • Ingang/Uitgang - Type (w/ Watt)

    Adapter (32W)

  • Ingang/Uitgang - Invoer

    100~240V

  • Consumption - Normale inschakeling (norm.)

    33W

  • Consumption - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)

    1W

  • Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)

    0,4W

FREQUENTIE

  • HDMI - H-frequentie

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI - V-frequentie

    56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTIE

  • PC - HDMI

    1366 x 768

  • Video - HDMI

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

BEDIENINGSTOETS

  • Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)

    1 toets

  • LED-kleur (Aan-modus)

    Uit

  • LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)

    Amber

  • LED kleur(stand-by)

    Rood

  • [ Toetslocatie ]

    Onderaan (midden)

OSD

  • Taal - Aantal talen

    35 talen
    (Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch, Arabisch)

SPECIALE FUNCTIES

  • Algemene functies - HDCP

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Slot

    Ja

  • Algemene functies - Plug-and-play

    DDC2B

  • Toegankelijkheid - EPG

    Ja

  • Toegankelijkheid - Teletext

    Ja

  • Toegankelijkheid - Audiodescriptie (blinden en slechtzienden)

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Oogcomfortmodus

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Gamemodus

    Ja (Black Stabilizer)

  • Speciale functie - Bioscoopmodus

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - USB-mediaspeler

    Ja (video, muziek, foto)

  • Speciale functie - USB AutoRun

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Slimme energiebesparing

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - USB Game (Download)

    Ja

  • Speciale functie - Ingebouwde games

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - Beeldmodus

    Levendig/Standaard/Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine

    Ja

  • Afbeelding - ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • Afbeelding - ARC-Video

    16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Origineel - DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Full Wide - DTV, ATV
    4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑)
    Zoom alle richtingen- DTV, ATV, HDMI
    Verticale zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI

  • Geluid - Virtual surround

    Ja

  • Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)

    Ja

  • Geluid - Equalizer

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Autom. / Handm. klok

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer

    Ja

  • Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand

    Ja

  • Hotel modus - Hotel modus

    Ja

  • Hotel modus - USB Cloning

    Ja

KLEUR

  • Voor

    Ijzergrijs (textuur)

  • Standaard

    Zwart

  • Voet

    Zwart

STAND

  • Voet afneembaar

    Afneembaar

AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (met standaard)

    649,4 x 150,1 x 420

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Set (zonder standaard)

    649,4 x 61,4 x 393,8

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Doos

    712 x 117 x 444

  • Afmetingen (BxDxH) (mm) - Wandmontage

    100 x 100

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Set (met standaard)

    4.55

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)

    4.5

  • Gewicht (Kg) - Doos

    6.5

  • Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    640/1280/1519

  • Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)

    675/1269/1428

WIKKEL

  • Verpakkingsmateriaal

    EPS

  • Stapeltype

    Verticaal

  • Verpakkingstype voor standaard

    Losse onderzijde

  • Drukwerk op doos

    Flexo 1 kleur

STANDAARD

  • ERP

    Ja (klasse A+)

  • CE

    JA

ACCESSOIRE

  • Netsnoer

    JA

  • Afstandsbediening

    Ja

  • Accu (Afstandsbediening)

    Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

