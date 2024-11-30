We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27,5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Multi - Afmetingen (Inch / cm)
27,5"/70cm
-
Multi - Type paneel
Brede kijkhoek
-
Multi - Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
68%
-
Multi - Kleur bit
8bit (6bit + FRC)
-
Multi - Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Multi - Pixel pitch (mm)
0.44475 x 0.44925
-
Multi - Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Multi - Resolutie
1366 x 768
-
Multi - Helderheid (std.)
250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (gew.)
-
Multi - Contrastverhouding (DFC)
5M:1
-
Multi - Reactietijd_std. (aan/uit)
Nee
-
Multi - Reactietijd_std. (GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Multi - Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi - Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
niet-weerspiegelend
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang - HDMI (Ver.)
Ja (1EA, HDMI1.3)
-
Signaalingang - CI-ingang
Ja
-
Signaalingang - USB (Ver.)
Ja (USB 2.0)
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterzijde/Zijkant
-
Tuner-ingang - Digitaal
Ja (DVB-T2/C/S2)
-
Tuner-ingang - Analoog
PAL/SECAM
-
Tuner-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Intern
-
Audio-uitgang
5W x 2
VOEDING
-
Ingang/Uitgang - Type (w/ Watt)
Adapter (32W)
-
Ingang/Uitgang - Invoer
100~240V
-
Consumption-Normale inschakeling (norm.)
33W
-
Consumption - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
1W
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,4W
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
56Hz~75Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
PC - HDMI
1366 x 768
-
Video - HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 toets
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Uit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Amber
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
Rood
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onderaan(midden)
OSD
-
Taal - Aantal talen
35 talen
(Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch, Arabisch)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Algemene functies - HDCP
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Slot
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Plug-and-play
DDC2B
-
Toegankelijkheid - EPG
Ja
-
Toegankelijkheid - Teletext
Ja
-
Toegankelijkheid - Audiodescriptie (blinden en slechtzienden)
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Oogcomfortmodus
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Gamemodus
Ja (Black Stabilizer)
-
Speciale functie - Bioscoopmodus
Ja
-
Speciale functies - USB-mediaspeler
Ja (video, muziek, foto)
-
Speciale functie - USB AutoRun
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care
Ja
-
Speciale functie - USB Game (Download)
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Ingebouwde games
Ja
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Levendig/ Standaard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine
Ja
-
Afbeelding - ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
Afbeelding - ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
Origineel - DTV, ATV, HDMI
Full Wide - DTV, ATV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
Just Scan – DTV, HDMI
(720p↑) Zoom alle richtingen- DTV, ATV, HDMI
Verticale zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI
-
Geluid - Virtual surround
Ja
-
Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)
Ja
-
Geluid - Equalizer
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Autom. / Handm. klok
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand
Ja
-
Hotel modus - Hotel modus
Ja
-
Hotel modus - USB Cloning
Ja
KLEUR
-
Voor
Ijzergrijs (textuur)
-
Standaard
Wit
-
Voet
Wit
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Afneembaar
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen - Set (met standaard)
649,4 x 187,5 x 447,8
-
(BxDxH) - Set (zonder standaard)
649,4 x 61,4 x 393,8
-
(mm) - Doos
804 x 152 x 456
-
(mm) - Wandmontage
100 x 100
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard)
4.95
-
(Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)
4.5
-
(Kg) - Doos
6.9
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
429EA / 858EA / 990EA
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo 1 kleur
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
Accu (Afstandsbediening)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
