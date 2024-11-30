We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29MT49VF-PZ
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Afmetingen (Inch / cm)
28.5" / 72cm
-
Type paneel
VA
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
72%
-
Kleur bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.462x0.462
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
1366x768
-
Helderheid
200 (Typ.), 140(Min.)
-
Contrastverhouding
3000:1
-
Contrastverhouding (DFC)
5M:1
-
Reactietijd (aan/uit)
Nee
-
Reactietijd (GTG)
5 ms
-
Kijkhoek
178/178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
niet-weerspiegelend
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang-D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang-DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang-Composiet
Nee
-
Signaalingang-S-Video
Nee
-
Signaalingang-Component
Nee
-
Signaalingang-HDMI (Ver.)
Ja (1EA, HDMI1.3)
-
Signaalingang-DisplayPort (Ver.)
Nee
-
Signaalingang-SCART
Nee
-
Signaalingang-CI-ingang
Ja
-
Signaalingang-USB (Ver.)
Ja (USB2.0)
-
Signaalingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterzijde/Zijkant
-
Audio-ingang-RCA
Nee
-
Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Mic-in
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Andere
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Luidspreker uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Andere
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Tuner Input-Digitaal
Ja(DVB-T/C)
-
Tuner-ingang-Analoog
PAL/SECAM
-
Tuner-ingang-Andere
Nee
-
Tuner-ingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
-
Network-LAN
Nee
-
Netwerk-Wifi
Nee
-
Netwerk-Bluetooth
Nee
-
Netwerk-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Intern
-
Audio-uitgang
5W x 2
-
Andere
Nee
VOEDING
-
Input/Output-Type (w/ Watt)
Adapter ( 40W)
-
Ingang/Uitgang-Invoer
100~240V
-
Ingang/Uitgang-Uitgang (voor luidspreker)
Nee
-
Consumption-Normale inschakeling (norm.)
33W
-
Consumption-Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
1W
-
Consumption-Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,4W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A+ (Schaal: A+ tot F)
FREQUENTIE
-
D-sub - H-frequentie
Nee
-
D-sub - V-frequentie
Nee
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
56Hz~75Hz
RESOLUTIE
-
PC - D-sub
Nee
-
PC - HDMI
1366x768
-
Video - HDMI
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video - Scart
Nee
-
Video - Component
Nee
-
Video - Composiet
Nee
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 toets
-
Toetstype
Joystick(4 richtingen-centrale drukknop)
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Uit
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Amber
-
LED kleur(stand-by)
Rood
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onderaan(midden)
OSD
-
Taal - Aantal talen
35 talen
(Bosnisch, Tsjechisch, Deens, Duits, Ests, Engels, Spaans, Grieks, Frans, Gaeilge, Kroatisch, Italiaans, Kazachs, Lets, Litouws, Hongaars, Macedonisch, Nederlands, Noors, Oezbekisch, Pools, Portugees, Russisch, Roemeens, Albanees, Slowaaks, Sloveens, Servisch, Fins, Zweeds, Turks, Oekraïens, Bulgaars, Mongolisch, Arabisch)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
General Function-sRGB
Nee
-
Algemene functies - DDC/CI
Nee
-
Algemene functies - HDCP
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Intelligent Auto
Nee
-
Algemene functies - Afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Slot
Ja
-
Algemene functies - Plug-and-play
DDC2B
-
Accessibility - EPG
Ja
-
Toegankelijkheid - Teletext
Ja
-
Toegankelijkheid - Ondertiteling
Nee
-
Toegankelijkheid - Audiodescriptie (blinden en slechtzienden)
Ja
-
Special Function - Flikkerveilig
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Oogcomfortmodus
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Gamemodus
Ja
(DAS, Black Stabilizer)
-
Speciale functie - Bioscoopmodus
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Divx HD-speler (USB-mediaspeler)
Ja
(video, muziek, foto)
-
Speciale functie - USB AutoRun
Ja
-
Speciale functie - PIP
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Time Machine Ready
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Bluetooth-audio
Nee
-
Speciale functie - MaxxAudio®
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Scherm delen (Wi-Fi spiegeling)
Nee
-
Speciale functie - Slimme energiebesparing
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Motion Eye Care
Ja
-
Speciale functie - USB Game (Download)
Ja
-
Speciale functie - Ingebouwde games
Ja
-
Speciale functie - DLNA
Nee
-
Picture - Beeldmodus
Levendig/ Standaard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Afbeelding - F-engine
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Drievoudige XD-engine
Ja
-
Afbeelding - ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
-
Afbeelding - ARC-Video
16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
Origineel - DTV, ATV, HDMI
Full Wide - DTV, ATV
4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI
Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑)
Zoom alle richtingen- DTV, ATV, HDMI
Verticale zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI
-
Sound - SRS
Nee
-
Geluid - Virtual surround
Ja
-
Geluid - Dolby Surround
Nee
-
Geluid - AVL (Autom. volume)
Ja
-
Geluid - Equalizer
Ja
-
Time / Clock - Autom. / Handm. klok
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Aan/ Uit tijd
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Slaaptimer
Ja
-
Tijd / Klok - Autom. uitschakelen/ Autom. slaapstand
Ja
-
Hotel mode - Hotel modus)
Ja
-
Hotel modus - TV Linker
Nee
-
Hotel modus - RS232C
Nee
-
Hotel modus - USB Cloning
Ja
-
Others - Andere1
Nee
-
Andere - Andere2
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Zwart glanzend
-
Achterklep
textuur
-
Standaard
Zwart glanzend
-
Voet
Zwart glanzend
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Afneembaar
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
Nee
-
Draaien
Nee
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT(BXDXH)
-
Afmetingen - Set (met standaard)
665,8 x 186,1x 444,5 mm
-
Afmetingen – Set (zonder standaard)
665,8 x 61,4 x 405,5 mm
-
Afmetingen – Doos
813 x108x460 mm
-
Afmetingen – Wandmontage
100x100 VESA
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard)
4.8 KG
-
Gewicht – Set (zonder standaard)
4.6 KG
-
Gewicht – Doos
6.4 KG
-
Stuffing - Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
Nee
-
Stuffing - Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
532 / 1088 / 1350
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo 1 kleur
-
Handgreep
Nee (uitsparing voor hand)
STANDAARD
-
TCO6.0
Nee
-
ErP
Ja (klasse A+)
-
UL / cUL
Nee
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Ergo
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Nee
-
EPEAT
Nee
-
SEMKO
Nee
-
FCC-B
Nee
-
CE
Ja
-
EPA
Nee
-
KC/KCC
Nee
-
CCC(China)
Nee
-
Wandbeugel met VESA-standaard
Nee
-
ISO13406-2
Nee
-
ISO9241-307
Nee
-
Medische certificering
Nee
-
Windows
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub kabel
Nee
-
DVI-D cable
Nee
-
HDMI-kabel
Nee
-
RF-kabel
Nee
-
PC audiokabel
Nee
-
RCA 3Line (geslacht)
Nee
-
RCA 5Line (geslacht)
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
