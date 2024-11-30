We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27UK650
Alle specificaties
FUNCTIE
-
Afmetingen (inch)
27
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,1554 x 0,1554
-
Beeldverhouding
16:9
-
Resolutie
3840 x 2160
-
Helderheid (std.)
Piek 450nits, typisch 350nits, min. 280nits
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, Aan/uit
-
Norm. reactietijd (aan/uit)
Nee
-
(GTG)
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10) (Typ)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling (weerspiegeling/niet-weerspiegeling)
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
-
Gebogen
Nee
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
Signaalingang-D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang-DVI-D
Nee
-
Signaalingang-HDMI
Ja x2 (ver 2.0), (HDR-ondersteuning)
-
Signaalingang-DisplayPort
Ja x1 (ver 1.2), (HDR-ondersteuning)
-
Signaalingang-Mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang-Thunderbolt
Nee
-
Signaalingang-USB-type C
Nee
-
Signaalingang-Andere
Nee
-
Signaalingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
-
Signal Output-D-Sub
Nee
-
Signal Output-DVI-D
Nee
-
Signal Output-HDMI
Nee
-
Signal Output-DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signal Output-Andere
Nee
-
Signal Output-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-RCA
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Mic-in
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-Andere
Nee
-
Audio-ingang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang-Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-Andere
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang-[ Stekkerlocatie ]
Achterkant
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
VOEDING
-
Ingang/uitgang - Type
Adapter (48W)
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Ingang/Uitgang-Uitgang (voor luidspreker)
Nee
-
Consumption - Normaal Aan(status af fabriek Typ.)
45W
-
Consumption - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
0,5W
-
Consumption - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
ECO
-
Energieklasse
A (Schaal: A+ tot F)
FREQUENTIE
-
Analog-H-frequentie
Nee
-
Analog-V-frequentie
Nee
-
LAN-H-frequentie
Nee
-
LAN-V-frequentie
Nee
-
HDMI-H-Frequency
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI-V-Frequency
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-frequentie)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-frequentie)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync (V-frequentie)
Basisinformatie: 48~60Hz / Uitgebreid: 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)
-
USB-C (H-frequentie)
Nee
-
USB-C (V-frequentie)
Nee
RESOLUTIE
-
PC (Analoog)
Nee
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
Nee
-
PC (Thunderbolt)
Nee
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (USB-C)
Nee
-
Video (RGB)
Nee
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer (voedingstoets inbegrepen)
1 joystick
-
Toetstype
Joystick
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (enkele seconden) (Inschakelen LED AAN: Wit)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
Uit
(Inschakelen LED AAN: Wit knipperen)
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Onder
OSD
-
Languange - Land
Chinees (vereenvoudigd, traditioneel), Engels, Duits, Frans, Spaans, Italiaans, Zweeds, Fins, Portugees, Portugees (Brazilië), Pools, Russisch, Grieks, Oekraïens, Japans, Koreaans, Hindi
-
Languange - Aantal talen
18
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
USB_Up
Nee
-
USB_down
Nee
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control)-PC
BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1
-
4:3 in Wide (ARC: Auto Ratio Control)-Video
BREEDBEELD/ORIGINEEL/1:1
-
HDR
Ja
-
Foto-effect
Nee
-
Quad modus
Nee
-
Geluid
Nee
-
sRGB
Ja
-
AdobeRGB
Nee
-
Diepe kleuren(xvYCC)
Nee
-
ITU kleurstandaard
Nee
-
SMPT kleurstandaard
Nee
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
HDMI en DP, Ja (2.2)
-
Intelligent Auto (automatische resolutie)
Nee
-
Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
PIP
Nee
-
POP
Nee
-
PBP
Nee
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Zesassige regeling
Ja
-
In fabriek gekalibreerd
Ja
-
Hardwarekalibratie (True Color Pro)
Nee
-
Plug-and-play
Ja
-
Aanwezigheidssensor
Nee
-
On Screen Control
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Black Equalizer
Ja
-
DAS-modus
Ja
-
Freesync
Ja
-
DICOM-modus
Nee
-
Snel opladen
Nee
-
Dual Controller
Ja
-
Andere
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Zwarte textuur
-
Achterklep
Witte textuur
-
Standaard
Zilver gespoten
-
Voet
Parel (zilver)
STANDAARD
-
Voet afneembaar
Ja
-
Kantelhoek
-5º ~ 15º
-
Zwenkhoek
Nee
-
Hoogte (mm)
110mm
-
Draaien
Ja
-
Dubbele scharnier
Nee
-
Andere
Nee
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen - Set (met standaard)
613,1 x 230 x 567,3
-
(BxDxH) - Set (zonder standaard)
613,1 x 44,6 x 364,4
-
(mm) - Doos
694 X 213 X 502
-
Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard)
6.2
-
(Kg) - Set (zonder standaard)
4.6
-
(Kg) - Doos
9.0
-
Vulling-Individueel (20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
270 / 600 / 660
-
Vulling-Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
243 / 540 / 660
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Voorzijde omlaag
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Los
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Opening handgreep
STANDAARD
-
TCO6.0
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
Ja
-
TUV-GS
Nee
-
TUV-Type
Ja
-
EPEAT-goud (alleen VS)
Ja
-
SEMKO
Nee
-
CB
Ja
-
FCC-B, CE
Ja
-
CCC, BSMI
Nee
-
KC
Nee
-
VCCI
Ja
-
C-TICK
Nee
-
ErP
Ja
-
ROHS, REACH
Ja
-
ISO13406-2
Nee
-
Medische certificering
Nee
-
Ultra HD (Europa)
Nee
-
Windows 10
Ja
-
DisplayPort
Ja
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
USB3.0
Nee
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Nee
-
FreeSync
Ja
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
Ja (wit)
-
Externe kalibrator ACB8300
Nee
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DP naar DP
Ja (wit)
-
mDP naar DP
Nee
-
Thunderbolt
Nee
-
HDMI
Ja (wit)
-
MHL
Nee
-
USB type C-naar-C
Nee
-
USB type A-naar-C
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
RCA 3Line
Nee
-
RCA 5Line
Nee
-
RSC232C
Nee
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Ja
-
Kalibratierapport (papier)
JA
-
Softwareinstallatie-cd
Ja (OnScreen Control),(Dual Controller / True Color Pro : LGE Website Download)
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente