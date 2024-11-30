We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED-monitor
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
34 Inch
-
Afmetingen (cm)
86,6 cm
-
Resolutie
2560 x 1080
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Beeldverhouding
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0,312 x 0,310 mm
-
Helderheid (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (std.)
300 cd/m²
-
Kleurengamma (Min.)
N.v.t.
-
Kleurengamma (Std.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16,7 mln
-
Contrastverhouding (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrastverhouding (Std.)
1000:1
-
Responstijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling, 3H
-
Gebogen
NEE
KENMERKEN
-
HDR 10
JA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NEE
-
HDR-effect
JA
-
Nano IPS™-technologie
NEE
-
Breed kleurengamma
NEE
-
Kleurkalibratie
NEE
-
Hardwarekalibratie
NEE
-
Autom. helderheid
NEE
-
Flicker safe
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Kleurzwakte
JA
-
Superresolutie+
JA
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NEE
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NEE
-
RADEON FreeSync™
JA
-
FreeSync (compensatie lage framesnelheid)
NEE
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Crosshair
JA
-
Sfeerverlichting
NEE
-
PBP
NEE
-
PIP
NEE
-
Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Camera
Nee
-
Mic
NEE
SW-TOEPASSING
-
Ware kleuren Pro
NEE
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
D-Sub (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
DVI
NEE
-
DVI (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
HDMI
JA (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. resolutie bij Hz)
2560 x 1080 bij 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
NEE
-
DP-versie
N.v.t.
-
DP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Mini DisplayPort
NEE
-
mDP-versie
N.v.t.
-
mDP (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C compatibiliteit)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
Thunderbolt (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
Thunderbolt (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C
NEE
-
USB-C (max. resolutie bij Hz)
N.v.t.
-
USB-C (DP alternative modus)
NEE
-
USB-C (gegevensoverdracht)
NEE
-
USB-C (voeding)
N.v.t.
-
Doorlussing
NEE
-
USB Upstream-poort
NEE
-
USB Downstream-poort
NEE
-
Audio in
NEE
-
Mic-in
NEE
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
-
Lijnuitgang
NEE
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker_uitgang (eenheid)
5 W
-
Luidspreker_kanaal
2 kan.
-
Bluetoothverbinding
NEE
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Rijke bastonen
NEE
VERMOGEN
-
Type
Externe stroomadapter
-
AC-ingang
100 ~240Vac , 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik (std.)
42 W
-
Energieverbruik (max.)
48 W
-
Energieverbruik (Energy Star)
28 W
-
Energieverbruik (slaapmodus)
Minder dan 0,5 W
-
Energieverbruik (DC Uit)
Minder dan 0,3 W
MECHANISCH
-
Aanpassingen displaypositie
Kantelen verticaal
-
Aan de muur monteerbaar
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen met standaard (B x H x D)
825,6 x 487,4 x 208,8 mm
-
Afmetingen zonder standaard (B x H x D)
825,6 x 369,8 x 51,2 mm
-
Afmetingen met verpakking (B x H x D)
940 x 235 x 490 mm
-
Gewicht met standaard
6,9 kg
-
Gewicht zonder standaard
5,9 kg
-
Gewicht met verpakking
10,6 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
D-Sub
NEE
-
DVI-D
NEE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
NEE
-
mDP naar DP
NEE
-
Thunderbolt
NEE
-
USB type-C
NEE
-
USB type C-naar-A
NEE
-
USB A-naar-B
NEE
-
USB3.0 upstreamkabel
NEE
-
Pc-audio
NEE
-
Afstandsbediening
NEE
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
