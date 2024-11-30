We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gebogen 34" UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Beeldscherm Afmeting
34 Inch
-
Resolutie
3440 x 1440
-
Paneel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Helderheid (Min.)
240cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Standaard)
300cd/m²
-
Kleurweergave
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Standaard)
1000:1
-
Responsetijd
5ms (GtG op Snel)
-
Beeldscherm Coating
Anti-Glans
-
Gebogen scherm
JA
-
HDR 10
JA
-
Kleur kalibratie ondersteuning
JA
-
Lees Modus
JA
-
Slimme Energie Besparing
JA
-
Dual Controller
JA
-
OnScreen Control
JA
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI
JA(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(1ea)
-
DP versie
1.4
-
USB Upstream Aansluiting
JA(1ea/ver2.0)
-
AUX Uit
JA
GELUID
-
Luidspreker
JA
-
Luidspreker vermogen
7W
-
Kanalen
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
JA
ECO
-
Type Voeding
Adapter
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
70W
PLAATSING
-
Standaard verstelbaarheid
Kantel/Hoogte
-
Muurbevesteging
100 x 100 mm
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met voet (W x H x D)
814 x 569.5 x 250.8 mm (Up)
814 x 459.5 x 250.8 mm (Down)
-
Afmetingen zonder voet (W x H x D)
814 x 359.1 x 92.9 mm
-
Afmetingen Verpakking (W x H x D)
986 x 525 x 211 mm
-
Gewicht met voet
8.0kg
-
Gewicht zonder voet
6.3kg
-
Gewicht verpakking
11.9kg
BIJLGELEVERDE ACCESSOIRE
-
HDMI
JA
-
Display Port
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
